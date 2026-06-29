Exclusive | Adivi Sesh to shoot for G2's schedule in Hyderabad, massive set made in Hyderabad

Actor Adivi Sesh’s brainchild Goodachari (2018) became one of the highest grossing spy thriller Telugu films upon release and now the actor is determined to take it to the next level with the sequel G2. We have exclusively learnt that the next schedule of the film is going to be shot in Hyderabad and a colossal film set has been resurrected to match the intensity of the scene. Adivi Sesh will reprise his role of Agent Gopi in G2.

A source tells us, “A huge dramatic sequence is being filmed on a massive set in Hyderabad. Emraan Hashmi and Wamiqa Gabbi will also join Sesh in this next schedule which is expected to start in July.”

The source adds, “The team has been working hard day and night for this next schedule. It is one of the most crucial schedules of the film and there will high tech action shot. Sesh knows the kind of love fans have for Goodachari, so he is ensuring that the sequel matches to that expectations. The next schedule is expected to last a few weeks."

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When we reached out to Sesh for details, the actor-writer remained tightlipped about the details but confirming about the next schedule, he told us, “ I’m looking forward to getting back on set in July because this phase includes some of the most important portions of the film. We’ve spent a lot of time building this film carefully, and now we’re entering the next stretch."