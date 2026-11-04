Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao bring back memories of Bareilly Ki Barfi, dance together at Diwali party

Ayushmann and Rajkummar starred in the 2017 release Bareilly Ki Barfi, which went on to become a box office success. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi revolved around Bitti Mishra (Kriti Sanon) and her two suitors, Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann Khurrana) and Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar Rao). It was Pritam's transformation from a meek guy to a rowdy suitor that drew praise from fans.

Ayushmann and Rajkummar danced beside one another, as casting director Mukesh Chhabra, actors Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana cheered them on and joined them after a while. Ayushmann and Rajkummar held hands and were all smiles as they grooved to the song. In the caption, Ayushmann wrote, “Prem waali Diwaali sab ke saath (It is the Diwali of love with everyone).”

It was a sweet Bareilly Ki Barfi reunion at the Diwali party hosted by actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap at their residence in Mumbai. In a video that was shared by Ayushmann on his Instagram account, Ayushmann and his Bareilly Ki Barfi co-star Rajkummar Rao grooved together to the title track of Yeh Prem Mol Liya.

Ayushmann will be seen next in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj R Barjatya. The title track, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nihal Tauro, was recently released by the makers. It features Ayushmann and Sharvari and plays out against wedding celebrations and family gatherings, giving the song the familiar Rajshri visual language while introducing the new pair. The film also marks another collaboration between Barjatya and Himesh Reshammiya, who previously worked together on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Meanwhile, Bhushan Kumar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, Amar Kaushik, Sara Ali Khan, Akash Kaushik and Arjun Kapoor were among those present at the party. Earlier, Tahira had shared a glimpse of the celebrations on her Instagram account. Sharing the video, Tahira wrote, “Let there be love and light Diwali celebrations for @ayushmannk and me have always been with our family and friends! Mumbai has become home, and so our friends are our extended family here! We slept at 5 am and danced till our feet hurt...the best feeling."

Yeh Prem Mol Liya brings Rajshri’s much-loved Prem character back to the big screen after 12 years. This time, Ayushmann takes on the role, with Sharvari as his leading lady. The film revolves around a relationship that starts with friendship and gradually grows into something deeper. At the centre of the story is a clash between modern ideas of romance and the traditional warmth of a joint family.

The ensemble cast includes Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa and Saumya Tandon. Produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 27, 2026.