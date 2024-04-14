8 times Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office before Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Two of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are battling it out at the box office with their recently released films Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While one is a biographical sports drama, the latter co-starring Tiger Shroff is a sci-fi action thriller. Currently, Kumar is racing ahead and has successfully beaten Devgn. But did you know that this isn’t the first time the two actors have come face to face at the theatres? Here’s a look at 8 times they clashed at the box office in the past. Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha vs Angaaray (1998)

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Angaaray released in 1998

Ajay and Kajol won hearts with their chemistry in Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, which went on to become the third-highest grosser of the year with a collection of ₹38.27 crores. Meanwhile, Akshay and Nagarjuna-starrer Angaaray tanked after raking in only ₹5.01 crores

Deewane vs Dhadkan (2000)

Ajay's Deewane clashed with Akshay's Dhadkan in 2000

Two years later Akshay beat Ajay at the box office when he delivered one of his most iconic romances, Dhadkan. Also starring Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty, the musical romantic drama collected over ₹26 crores. Meanwhile, Devgn’s Deewane, co-starring Urmila Matondkar and Mahima Chaudhry, was declared a flop with a collection of ₹12.25 crores

Raju Chacha vs Khiladi 420 (2000)

Ajay and Akshay clashed once again with Raju Chacha and Khiladi 420

Later that year the two superstars came face to face again. The tables turned once more with Ajay in the lead. His action-comedy Raju Chacha with Kajol and Rishi Kapoor was declared a disaster but it managed to earn ₹20.92 crores. Akshay’s action thriller with Mahima Chaudhry, which was also a flop, raked in only ₹10.2 crores

Raincoat vs Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004)

Ajay's Raincoat lost to Akshay's Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo in 2004

Four years later Bollywood’s Khiladi took the lead when his Indian war film Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Bobby Deol, collected a whopping amount worth ₹19.16 crores. Meanwhile, Ajay and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Raincoat earned only ₹4.87 crores

All the Best: Fun Begins vs Blue (2009)

Ajay's All the Best: Fun Begins was close behind Akshay's Blue

In 2009, Akshay once again raced ahead when his action-adventure film Blue made a collection of ₹63.9 crores. Ajay was close behind that year with his comedy film All the Best: Fun Begins, which raked in ₹61 crores

Golmaal 3 vs Action Replayy (2010)

Ajay's Golmaal 3 soared high on success while Akshay's Action Replayy tanked

Golmaal 3 was a milestone in Ajay’s career, with a mindblowing collection of approximately ₹167 crores. Meanwhile, Akshay and Aishwarya’s sci-fi romantic comedy Action Replayy ended up becoming a box office bomb with a collection of ₹48 crores

Toonpur Ka Superrhero vs Tees Maar Khan (2010)

Toonpur Ka Superrhero clashed with Tees Maar Khan in 2010

In 2010, Ajay and Akshay clashed once again. This time, Devgn experimented with Toonpur Ka Superrhero which was a live-action animated comedy. The film did poorly and collected only ₹7.09 crores. Meanwhile, Kumar’s heist comedy Tees Maar Khan, which featured Katrina Kaif’s iconic dance number Sheila Ki Jawani, raked in ₹101.89 crores

Thank God vs Ram Setu (2022)

Thank God failed to beat Ram Setu in 2022

Their last clash, before Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, was in 2022. Ajay and Sidharth Malhotra’s fantasy comedy-drama Thank God failed to impress and earned only ₹49.55 crores. Meanwhile, Akshay’s action-adventure Ram Setu, co-starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Jacqueliene Fernandez, enjoyed a whopping collection of ₹92.94 crores.

In the end, which film do you think will reign supreme— Maidaan or Bade Miyan Chote Miyan?