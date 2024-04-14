Sourav Ganguly reviews Ajay Devgn's Maidaan: 'A must-watch Indian sports film'

Former cricketer Sourav Ganguly has tweeted his review of Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Sourav showered Maidaan with praise. He called Maidaan 'a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim'. Also read | Maidaan Twitter reviews: Ajay Devgn’s sports drama receives a big thumbs up Sourav Ganguly reviews Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn as India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim.

Sourav Ganguly praises Maidaan

Sourav wrote along with the film's poster featuring Ajay, "Don't miss out on the cinematic experience of Maidaan, a captivating portrayal of India's legendary football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, and the golden era of Indian football. Witness the iconic Indian football stars brought back to life on the big screen in this must-watch Indian sports film."

Reacting to the tweet, the makers, Zee Studios tweeted, "Thank you, Dada! We’re glad you found Maidaan a winning shot!" A tweet also read, "Maidaan is one of the best sports drama movie." Another person tweeted, “Watched Maidaan today. A fantastic movie with superb performance.”

About Maidaan

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan made its big screen debut on April 11. It is the biopic of Syed Abdul Rahim, who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963. In addition to Ajay, Priyamani and Nitanshi Goel also play pivotal roles in the film. Maidaan is jointly produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films.

Maidaan review

An excerpt from Hindustan Times' Maidaan movie review read, "Ajay has given his all to this understated yet strong character, and he is undeniably the soul of the film. Very different from Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan in Chak De, Ajay brings his own swag on screen with a cigarette perpetually between his fingers throughout the film and letting his eyes do the talking. With the aura that he has, his restrained yet stirring performance brings in so much of gravitas to the film. In a way, it was a blessing in disguise that he isn't burdened to copy or adapt the mannerisms of Rahim, perhaps that's why I saw more of Ajay on screen than coach Rahim. In some of the emotionally charged scenes, Ajay moves you to an extent that you run for a box of tissue papers."

