Maidaan box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn-starrer stays steady, might earn 5 cr

Maidaan box office collection day 3: Directed by Amit R Sharma, the sports drama opened to largely positive reviews from critics and audiences. As per the latest report from Sacnilk.com, the film is now expected to cross ₹ 15 crore at the box office within three days of release. Ajay Devgn essays the role of Syed Abdul Rahim in the film. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor wears boyfriend's name on a chain around her neck at Maidaan premiere. See pics) Ajay Devgn in a still from Maidaan

Maidaan box office update

As per the latest update, Maidaan has collected ₹ 4.74 crore on its third day of release, which is a Saturday. This is the highest single day collection for the sports drama so far, and given that the next day is a Sunday, the film is expected to perform well tomorrow as well. On day 1, Maidaan collected ₹ 4.5 crore, while on the second day it minted ₹ 3 crore. With Day 3 collection in account, Maidaam is expected to earn ₹ 14.84 crore as per early estimates.

The report also adds that Maidaan had about 16.48% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday in theatres.

More details

Maidaan also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Rudranil Ghosh. The musical score is by AR Rahman. The film has Ajay essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. As a resolute football coach, he is determined to lead India's underdog football team to the game's golden era. The film is co-produced by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios.

As per an excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film, Maidaan “makes for a visual sport spectacle with the live matches and the players that make it look so authentic and real that you actually feel the frenzy of watching the tournament in a packed stadium.”

