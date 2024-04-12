Maidaan Twitter Review: Ajay Devgn’s sports drama receives a big thumbs up; fans call it a ‘must-watch’

A major reason behind Ajay Devgn’s huge fan base in our country is the passion with which he brings characters alive on the silver screen. That’s exactly what he has done once again in his latest release, Maidaan. The sports drama follows the story of Syed Abdul Rahim, a pioneering coach who was fondly known as the architect of Indian football. It arrived in theatres on April 11, on the occasion of Eid, and several fans rushed to catch the first day shows. Well, the verdict is now out and a majority of social media users believe Maidaan is a must-watch. Gajraj Rao and Ajay Devgn in Maidaan

The storyline, background music and Devgn’s incredible performance has been lauded by all. Gajraj Rao, who plays a journalist in the sports drama, has received a special mention in many Twitter reviews. For instance, one social media user shared, “#Maidaan A Must Watchable Film Salute To Coach Mr #SaRahim Sir And #TeamIndia What A Film The Whole Theatre Was Cheering @ajaydevgn Sir As #SARahim Mindblowing Acting Also @raogajraj Sir And #RudraNilGhosh Nailed The Character #MaidaanReview #MaidaanFeverIsOn🔥⚽.”

Meanwhile another internet user claimed that the Indian cinema will see ‘achhe din’ if Maidaan is nominated in all award functions and wins trophies in every category. Well, once again the actor has managed to touch hearts and leave a lasting impact on the audiences with his work. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the biographical film also stars the very talented Priyamani as Devgn’s onscreen wife.

By the looks of these reviews on social media, we can expect Maidaan to witness a terrific run at the box office. However, the film might see some competition by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which also arrived on the big screen on Eid.

Which film are you planning to watch this weekend — Bade Miyan Chote Miyan or Maidaan?