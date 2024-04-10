Priyamani reacts to not being cast opposite A-listers in South industry: 'I might eat them up'

Priyamani is once again back-in-action with Ajay Devgn-starrer sports-drama Maidaan. The actor has acted in both Bollywood and South films. However, she has had fewer opportunities when it comes to working alongside A-listers in Tollywood and Kollywood. In an interview with Gallata Plus, Priyamani opened up about the same. (Also read: Maidaan review: Ajay Devgn is the soul of this stunningly-shot sports drama with a heart) Priyamani revealed why she is not offered films opposite A-listers of South cinema.(Instagram)

Priyamani reveals why she is not offered films opposite A-listers

During her interaction, Priyamani was asked the reason behind not working with top Tamil and Telugu actors. She said, “I have also wondered why I was not cast alongside A-listers. I think the question is still unanswered. It should be asked to the directors and producers.”

“In all honesty, I am not trying to find fault with anybody, but I have heard from a lot of people that they don’t want to cast me opposite them or along with them or in the film because probably of the fact that ‘I might eat them up’. This is the thing I have been hearing. I know it is not true, but I still don’t know what the exact reason is. But that’s okay. Whatever the reason is, I am absolutely fine. I am very happy and content with where I am.”

Priyamani to return in The Family Man 3

Priyamani made her acting debut with Telugu film Evaru Atagaadu. She debuted in Hindi film industry with Mani Ratnam's Raavan. The actor also did a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express for the song 1-2-3-4 Get on the dance floor. Her other notable works in Bollywood include Vivek Oberoi Suriya starrer Rakht Charitra 2, Jawan and Article 370, also featuring Yami Gautam, Arun Govil and others in crucial roles. Priyamani will also be seen next in The Family Man 3, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar.

