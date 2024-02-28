Article 370 box office collection day 5: Yami Gautam film mints nearly 30 crore in India so far

Article 370 box office collection day 5: Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film hit theatres globally on February 23. As per Sacnilk.com, Article 370 has so far earned nearly ₹30 crore in India since its release. The political-action drama stars Yami Gautam in the lead role. (Also Read | Article 370 box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film witnesses slight dip on first Monday, still makes ₹3 crore) Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.

Article 370 India box office

The film minted ₹5.9 crore on day one of its release, ₹7.4 crore on the second day, ₹9.6 crore on day three and ₹3.25 crore on day four. Article 370 earned another ₹3.25 crore nett in India on its fifth day (first Tuesday), as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹29.40 crore in India. The film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

About Article 370

Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. Set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state. The trailer of the film depicted the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area.

Yami's character joined the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles. Article 370 is backed by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios. The drama is "inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir”.

Article 370 not banned in Gulf countries

After reporting that the film was banned in Gulf countries, news agency ANI has now said it hasn't been banned. Citing sources, in a new report, it said that in certain Gulf countries, the film awaits certification.

Yami on Monday had said the cast and the makers had "full faith" in the film finding favour with the audience. Revealing that the makers were told that such films may not find too many takers, the actor said, "We were told that this film may not find success at the box office as viewers do not appreciate such subjects."

