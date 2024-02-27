 Article 370 box office collection: Yami Gautam film suffers the Monday drop | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Article 370 box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film witnesses slight dip on first Monday, still makes 3 crore

Article 370 box office collection day 4: Yami Gautam film witnesses slight dip on first Monday, still makes 3 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 27, 2024 10:24 AM IST

Article 370 box office collection day 4: The film has so far minted ₹26 crore in India. It stars Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar.

Article 370 box office collection day 4: Starring Yami Gautam in the lead role, the film hit the theatres globally on February 23. As per Sacnilk.com, Article 370 has earned over 26 crore in India since its release. The political-action drama has been helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. (Also Read | Yami Gautam thanks audience for proving naysayers of Article 370 wrong)

Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.
Yami Gautam in a still from Article 370.

Article 370 India box office

The film minted 5.9 crore on day one of its release, 7.4 crore on the second day and 9.6 crore on day three. Article 370 earned 3.25 crore nett in India on its fourth day (first Monday), as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected 26.15 crore in India. The film has been produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar.

About Article 370

Yami plays the role of an intelligence officer Zooni Haksar. Set entirely in the scenic backdrop of Jammu and Kashmir, the film is based on the landmark revocation of Article 370, which guaranteed special constitutional privileges to the erstwhile state. The trailer of the film depicted the emergence of terrorism in the region, with radicals seeking to seize control of the area.

Yami's character joined the NIA and is given free rein to carry out a mission in Kashmir. The government has also promised to eliminate Article 370. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in lead roles. Article 370 is backed by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar’s banner B62 Studios. The drama is "inspired by true events that shaped the fate of Kashmir”.

Yami on positive reviews of film

Yami told news agency ANI on Monday, "We had full faith in the film striking the right chords and finding favour with the audience. We knew once a viewer watches the film once, his views and opinions in the matter (revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir) would change. A common refrain in the congratulatory messages that I have been receiving since our film hit theatres is that the youth should watch it as there's no propaganda in it."

