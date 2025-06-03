A beaming Khushi Kapoor twins with boyfriend Vedang Raina in unseen pics from his birthday bash

The dashing Vedang Raina began his journey as an actor in the Hindi film industry two years ago alongside rumoured girlfriend Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan with The Archies (2023). The newcomer soon rose as a social media sensation with his drop-dead good looks and awe-worthy screen presence. Last year, he won hearts yet again with his sweet chemistry with Alia Bhatt, as her younger brother in Jigra (2024). Well, as fans wait for Vedang’s next, the star in the making rang in his 25th birthday with girlfriend Khushi on June 2. Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina at latter's birthday party

On June 2, as the entire social media flooded with sweet wishes and blessings for birthday boy Vedang Raina, netizens eagerly waited for his rumoured lady love Khushi Kapoor to wish him with a cute post. While that didn’t happen, several pictures from Vedang’s 25th birthday party did surface on the internet. In one particularly adorable candid click, we finally got to witness Vedang and Khushi together. As the birthday boy cut a delicious looking chocolate cake, dressed casually in a black Louis Vuitton t-shirt, Khushi stood by his side in a little black dress, clapping and beaming with joy.

Sneak peeks from Vedang Raina's birthday bash

These pictures were shared online by internet personality Kareema Barry, who is a common friend of Khushi and Vedang’s. Apart from the rumoured lovebirds, who began their acting careers as Betty and Reggie, Kareema’s Instagram story also featured Anurag Kashyap’s daughter and YouTuber Aaliyah Kashyap, another guest at Vedang’s birthday party.

So what’s next on Vedang’s line up? According to reports, the actor will share the screen with Ananya Panday soon in Imtiaz Ali’s next. The project is said to be a romantic film and the two prospective lead stars have already given their look tests. Let’s wait and watch what happens!