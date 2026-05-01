Maharashtra is celebrating its 66th Foundation Day today, and multiple cultural activities and events are planned across Mumbai and Pune. Indian folk artist Nandesh Vatsala Vithal Umap, who is a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar known for his songs Maharajanchi Kirti Befam, Devichi Gondhal, among many, is performing Powada in Mumbai's Byculla and Vasai. A traditional Marathi ballad that traces its history to more than 750 years, Powada is a way of storytelling with a combination of phrases, poetry, inspirational quotes, along with songs and traditional music.

A ‘dhol’ lot of fun: Drumming up a storm this Maharashtra Day

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Representing an artistic heritage from his father, the late Shri. Loksahir Vitthal Umap, Nandesh Umap has taken this work to a global scale. "This tradition has been [carried on] from my grandfather," he says, "and as time changes, the music, culture, literature and audience's perception evolves. Due to the digital world, it is global now. It has helped gain larger recognition." He adds, "Just like me, there are many other legacies that are being continued traditionally."

Nandesh Umap, folk artist

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{{^usCountry}} Paresh Dabholkar, a narrator and an anchor says, “Maharashtra day is a day of pride for us. It is a day to honor the efforts poured by the 106 martyrs during the 1960 Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, who fought for a separate Marathi state.” He added, “As an artist to perform and carry forward the work of Anna Bhau Sathe, it is a very proud moment for me.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Paresh Dabholkar, a narrator and an anchor says, “Maharashtra day is a day of pride for us. It is a day to honor the efforts poured by the 106 martyrs during the 1960 Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, who fought for a separate Marathi state.” He added, “As an artist to perform and carry forward the work of Anna Bhau Sathe, it is a very proud moment for me.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ajay Joshi, a theatre professor from Pune says, “Theatre is an integral part of Marathi culture. As the time passes by there have been big spaces, theatres and auditoriums coming up for theatre and cultural performances. There is a newer audience, newer artists and different areas to showcase such talent. It is a beautiful time for theatre." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ajay Joshi, a theatre professor from Pune says, “Theatre is an integral part of Marathi culture. As the time passes by there have been big spaces, theatres and auditoriums coming up for theatre and cultural performances. There is a newer audience, newer artists and different areas to showcase such talent. It is a beautiful time for theatre." {{/usCountry}}

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To celebrate Marathi folk dances and music, Sarangi Avhad, dancer and choreographer, is holding dance workshops in Pune on May 1 (song – Lallati Bhandar by Ajay-Atul) and Mumbai on May 2 (song – Mann Dhaavataya by Radhika Bhide.) She says, “The main objective is to highlight the Marathi culture and art through these folk songs. As well as to give credit to the artists. Even if you are not a Maharashtrian, this workshop will teach you more about the culture, beats and art forms.”

Samrajya Dhol Tasha Pathak have performed for this occasion. Founders Diksha Yadav, Prathamesh Mahadik and Rajat Umesh say, “Performing on Maharashtra din is truly special and a thing of pride for us and it is twice as special for us as every year we have a event of Swami Samarth Math procession which shows our respect towards both our root and faith. It is a perfect match to celebrate Maharashtra din while offering our seva for Swami. We don’t just play today, but we live the vibe of dhol tasha on this day by performing one of the Identities of Maharashtrian culture. The energy of the pathak is amazingly special on these double occasion days and there is no better feeling than hearing the beats of pathak during a holy procession on the day which means so much to every Maharashtrian. We are truly blessed to have opportunities like these with us and we are proud to represent the culture of Maharashtra.”

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Folk Performance - Paresh Dabholkar, narrator and an anchor.

Heritage walk in Mumbai and Pune:-

Bharat Gothoskar, founder of Khaki Tours is hosting a Marathi walk, he says “Our Marathi walk #BeejMumbaiche walk (literally “The seed from which Mumbai has evolved”) shows the contribution of the “Marathi Manoos” among other communities in making Mumbai a great city. It was launched on 21 Nov 2021, the Hutatma Din (Martyr’s Day) commemorating the killing of 15 protestors at Flora Fountain. The walk starts from the Bombay Castle, the oldest building on the island city, and ends at Hutatma Chowk, a very important landmark in the history of the establishment of Maharashtra state. Here we explain the entire journey of the creation of Maharashtra from 1920 to 1960 and the role of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement in creating a Marathi-speaking state with Mumbai as its capital.”

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Sarangi Avhad - Dance Workshops

Old Pune Heritage Walk will be led by Randhir Jaya Naidu, founder of Deccan Drift, a cultural community. He says, “On this Maharashtra Day, 1st May, Friday. 4pm to 7pm at Shaniwar Wada. Special immersive storytelling heritage walk we will be covering the heritage highlights of old Pune - Shaniwar Wada, Kasba Ganpati, Laal Mahal, Bhau Rangari Bhavan & Dagadushet Ganpati - were we will he telling the origin stories of these places & some interesting facts around them. The walk will be led by Randhir Jaya Naidu, the founder of Deccan Drifts.” Deccan Drifts is a cultural community to promote the rich heritage & culture of Pune - history, art, crafts, architecture & food - founded in 2020.

Story by Shourya Avankhedkar

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