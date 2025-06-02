Aamir Khan opens up about meeting GF Gauri by mistake: ‘Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged…’

On March 14, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan turned 60 years old. To celebrate this special occasion, he held a press conference with the media where the actor introduced the guests to his new girlfriend, Gauri Spratt. Aamir also revealed that the couple have been together for over a year now and are going steady. Not just Aamir but even his filmmaker ex-wife Kiran Rao and his children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan are happy that he found love again in Gauri. Well, in a recent podcast, Aamir revealed that he met Gauri by ‘mistake’. Aamir Khan and GF Gauri Spratt

In a chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, Aamir Khan opened up about his relationship with Gauri Spratt and how his ex wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta will always be his family. Aamir shared, “Before I met Gauri, I felt like I had aged and who will I find in this age. Also my therapy started and I understood that I need to make myself healthy and love myself first, self love and self respect. So, I worked on that. That time I even told my friends that I had two very strong, deep relationships with Kiran and Reena and we are close till date and we still respect each other. I never thought I would meet anyone with whom I can bond this way.”

Aamir went on to state, “Gauri and I met by mistake and we connected and we became friends, and love happened. Toh woh ho gaya. I thought I have my mother, kids, siblings – I have so many close relationships that I don’t need a partner.” But the actor also added that he was never lonely, because he has healthy relationships and a close family. In fact, till date he regularly meets his ex wives and they also work together. Aamir explained, “Reena aur main, Kiran aur main, humesha family rahenge. Husband-wife shayad naa rahe, but we will be family always. Woh mere parivaar ka ek atoot hissa hain.”

Apart from his close bonds with his family, Aamir shared that he has a strong relationship with cinema. Well, the actor is now gearing up to return to theatres with his new film Sitaare Zameen Par. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, the sequel of Taare Zameen Par is all set to arrive on the silver screen on June 20.