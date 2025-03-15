Aamir Khan, his new GF Gauri Spratt and ex wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao attend Irfan Pathan’s anniversary party; watch

A day ahead of his 60th birthday, Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan held a press conference to celebrate the milestone with the media. During a fun chat with his media friends, the superstar opened up about his upcoming projects. But the biggest highlight of the event was his big revelation about his love life. Aamir introduced his girlfriend Gauri Spratt to the media, revealing that they have been together for a year now. This came as a pleasant surprise to his fans. Well, just two days later, netizens have now dug out an unseen video of Aamir and Gauri. Aamir Khan, his new GF and ex wives

Over a month ago, on February 4 this year, Aamir Khan had joined his good friend and former cricketer Irfan Pathan and his wife Safa Mirza for their 9th wedding anniversary. Along with a video of the celebrations, Irfan had shared, “There were ppl in this room I use to admire from far but now call them friends thank you for making our wedding anniversary memorable Aamir bhai.” But why has this video resurfaced after Aamir’s announcement of being in love? Well, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that apart from Aamir, his girlfriend Gauri as well as his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao were also a part of this celebration.

This should not come as a surprise because during the media interaction, Aamir had revealed his children Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and his ex-wife Kiran are ‘very happy’ with the woman that the actor has found love in. In fact, Gauri felt very welcomed when she was introduced to the entire family by Aamir. How sweet is this modern family? For the uninitiated, Aamir and Gauri are staying together. Gauri hails from Bengaluru and has a six-year-old son. She is currently working with Aamir’s production house.

On the film front, Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, which is the much-awaited spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007). He has also begun work on his dream project Mahabharata.