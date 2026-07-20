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Aanchal GS Singh and Mohit Chawla tie the knot, head to Europe for their honeymoon: Time to grow together as a couple

Aanchal Singh reflects on her wedding to Mohit Chawla, emphasising the significance of their intimate ceremony and sharing personal milestones with family first

Updated on: Jul 20, 2026 04:25 PM IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Aanchal GS Singh, who recently tied the knot with her long-time beau, investor Mohit Chawla, in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai, is now all set for a romantic European honeymoon. Reflecting on this new chapter, the actor shares, “For us, it’s time to travel, live life, and just grow together as a couple.”

Aanchal GS Singh and Mohit Chawla
Aanchal GS Singh and Mohit Chawla

Addressing the decision to keep their wedding away from the spotlight, Aanchal explains, “When plans were on, and even when it was happening in real-time, all that was on our mind was to live every moment and absorb each ritual wholeheartedly. It was never an intentionally kept secret; I didn’t want the pressure of sharing everything in real-time. We wanted to share it with the world, but first to breathe in our magical moments together as bride and groom with our families—the people who mattered—and then share it on social media.”

She says, “Both of us are private people and this was a very personal milestone. The choice of our wedding was grand in terms of happiness, love, and being there for each other. Grand, for me, is not just a huge, luxurious setup; it is how beautiful it looks to us even after years when we revisit those deeply intimate moments because we celebrated love in every bit.”

Recalling the highlights of her big day, Aanchal reminisces, “For me, the arrival of the baraat and, of course, my bridal entry when I walked towards Mohit—it was like, ‘Oh my god, that moment has finally arrived!’ My heart was beating so fast. I even did a small performance for him, which surprised him. It made me so happy.”

Aanchal is Happy that Mohit understands the demands of her career. “He has seen my shooting schedules and understands what my work is like. It’s the same for me; we have always respected each other’s love for our profession, and it will always be so,” she concludes.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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