Aanchal opens up about her husband, Mohit Chawla: My heart is full

Actor Aanchal GS Singh has finally opened up about the new chapter in her life. She recently tied the knot with her long-time beau, investor Mohit Chawla. After sharing the news on social media on July 14, she followed up on Friday by posting photos from the ceremony along with a long note in a collaborative Instagram post

Aanchal with her husband Mohit

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In the announcement post she wrote, “Here’s announcing it to the World and asking for love, affection and blessings.. both from those close to us and those who know (or know of us).”

The Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and Undekhi actor further wrote, “Still remember the day we first met. The first time we spoke. Or even how before that happened- the Universe was giving me signs of you coming into my life. Similar has been the case for you. Gives me goosebumps as I write it out for the world. Our journey has taught us so much… with its ups and downs! But one thing that stays- the peace. How underrated a feeling it is in the world of relationships.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor says, “Though bollywood makes us think of love and the feelings of butterflies… Us made me appreciate that the greatest blessing in life is finding someone who feels like home, someone who chooses you, accepts you for your goods and bads, stands by you and makes life’s ordinary moments feel extraordinary..My heart is full (heart emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor says, “Though bollywood makes us think of love and the feelings of butterflies… Us made me appreciate that the greatest blessing in life is finding someone who feels like home, someone who chooses you, accepts you for your goods and bads, stands by you and makes life’s ordinary moments feel extraordinary..My heart is full (heart emoji).” {{/usCountry}}

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The Bollywood script type note adds, “Duniya hai mere peeche, par mai hu tere peeche… Apna (officially) bana le meri jaan.. Haye re mai tere kurbaan. To us. Now and forever .”

After writing her feeling she concludes with, “Happiness looks different when it comes without trying.”

The actor was flooded with greeting by friends from the industry, well-wishes and her fans.

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