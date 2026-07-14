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Exclusive! Actor Aanchal GS Singh marries long-time beau in intimate ceremony?

Aanchal GS Singh weds in intimate ceremony; personal wedding photos to follow.

Updated on: Jul 14, 2026 01:45 PM IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Aanchal GS Singh has tied the knot with her long-time beau, an India-based businessman.

A source close to the actor confirmed the news, adding, "Yes, Aanchal tied the knot recently and is extremely happy. Pictures of the intimate wedding ceremony will be released, but Aanchal wants to take some time to share them herself."

Actor Aanchal GS Singh with her husband
Actor Aanchal GS Singh with her husband

While the actor has not yet made an official announcement, fans are awaiting confirmation from her directly. Aanchal, who made her acting debut with the award-winning Sinhala film Sri Siddhartha Gautama, is best known for her performances in the OTT web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and the thriller Undekhi.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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