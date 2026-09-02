...
...
Next Story

Actor Kashmira Irani and husband Akshat Saxena on pregnancy: Ours is a New Year baby

Actor Kashmira Irani Saxena and her husband Akshat Saxena, have announced they are expecting a New Year baby in January 2027

Updated on: Sep 2, 2026, 16:20:18 IST
By S Farah Rizvi
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Actor Kashmira Irani Saxena and her husband, the pilot-turned-actor Akshat Saxena, have announced their pregnancy, calling it the 'right time to share the news with all."

Actor Kashmira Irani Saxena, (inset with husband Akshat Saxena)
Actor Kashmira Irani Saxena, (inset with husband Akshat Saxena)

The Main Vapas Aaunga actor, who is currently in her second trimester, says, “We found out we were pregnant in May. It was a phase that we, as a couple, wanted to exclusively soak in. To reveal such news to the world, you need to be prepared. Moreover, I have always been a private person, which is why I took my time adjusting to the idea of becoming a mother. Eventually, we decided on a date to share the news on social media.”

Kashmira shares that she wants to live in the moment. “More than me, Akshat is enjoying each day as it comes. His focus is entirely on me, which is why he planned a nine-day long babymoon to Thailand to celebrate the big news. We are looking forward to January 2027, as we are expecting a New Year baby.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

htcity
Home/Htcity/Cinema/Actor Kashmira Irani and husband Akshat Saxena on pregnancy: Ours is a New Year baby
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe