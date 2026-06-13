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Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda take internet by storm with matching tattoos

Did Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda get inked? Here's why netizens think so

Published on: Jun 13, 2026 01:48 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s apparent matching tattoos have sparked excitement among fans and fuelled widespread discussion about their relationship. Recent photographs of the two actors circulating on social media appeared to show similar tattoos on the backs of their necks. The images quickly went viral, drawing thousands of comments from admirers across platforms.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

The pair rose to prominence last year through Yash Raj Films’ romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. Their popularity has translated into a devoted fanbase that closely follows their every public appearance. Reactions online were enthusiastic. One social media user wrote, “Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have matching tattoos. What a wonderful day to be alive.” Others flooded the comments with messages like “Forever goals!” and “You guys are adorable,” along with an avalanche of heart emojis.

 
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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda take internet by storm with matching tattoos
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda take internet by storm with matching tattoos
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