Akriti Kakar: Our baby boy is most precious Diwali gift

This year, Diwali was extra special for singer Akriti Kakar as she is celebrating the festival with her baby boy, and she says her house couldn’t be more blessed this festival.

“After becoming a mother, I am brimming with smiles and gratitude. It’s been just a few days and expectedly so, it’s been a rollercoaster for us! How much ever anyone prepares you for it or you read about it, this journey is a very unique experience for every parent and child ! We’re just letting the feeling sink in for now and making sure we do everything right for our little one…. Our home couldn’t be more blessed this Diwali. Our patakha arrived just in time for Diwali,” Kakar tells us.

The 37-year-old adds, “For me, Diwali has always been about family and friends gathering together and celebrating! We don’t play cards ever, the focus is music and food and pooja and an elaborate rangoli and just cosy family precious time. This time it’ll be the same, just way more special because we’ll have our little one with us ! What’s changed is my paranoia increasing about the air and noise pollution”.

Kakar and filmmaker Chirag Arora welcomed their first child on November 1. The singer feels her baby boy is her ‘lakshmi’. “Though he’s a boy, he’s still my Laxmi ! And we did a simple Aarti with him in my lap. We normally do a hawan but again the smoke might bother him, so we did a small one in his name! His Naani (my mother) made a customised dhoti kurta in organic cotton for him ! Our hearts are full,” she says.

Talking more about the festival this year, the singer shares, “We gathered and made a delicious dinner like every year. Only this year everyone was tip-toeing around the baby. We had to keep it to just family and no visitors as we are building his immunity and not exposing him to the outer circle for now”.

When it comes to the Diwali gift, she confesses she has already got the most precious one. “Any kind of gift would be trivial when it comes to this year in front of Our little sunshine boy. He’s the biggest most precious gift we could ever imagine or deserve this Diwali ! He’s truly lit up our lives and hearts and filled our eyes with tears of joy and gratitude. As a gift to him, we’re keeping aside some gold in his name and also planting trees in his name,” says Iski Uski hitmaker.

