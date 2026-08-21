Akshay Kumar, Yash, Vivek Oberoi and more: Indian stars returning to negative roles

The line between hero and villain is getting blurrier in Indian cinema, with several established leading men choosing darker parts in upcoming films. Akshay Kumar plays a psychopathic antagonist in Haiwaan, Yash takes on Ravana in Ramayana, while Vivek Oberoi, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Harshvardhan Rane and Abhishek Bachchan are also returning to negative or morally grey territory. For stars long associated with playing the hero, these roles offer a chance to turn familiar screen images on their head.

Yash: Ramayana

L-R: Akshay Kumar, Yash and Prithviraj Sukumaran (Instagram)

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Best known for playing the anti-hero Rocky Bhai in the KGF franchise, Kannada superstar Yash steps into the role of Ravana in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part Ramayana, opposite Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram. Yash has said the familiarity of Ravana’s story made the role particularly challenging, while Ranbir has praised the actor’s portrayal for moving away from stereotypical depictions of the mythological antagonist. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for Diwali 2026, with Part 2 scheduled for Diwali 2027. The much-anticipated Ram-Ravana confrontation will feature in the second instalment.

Akshay Kumar: Haiwaan

Returning to negative territory, Akshay Kumar plays a dark antagonist opposite Saif Ali Khan’s blind protagonist in filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan. The film is an official Hindi remake of Priyadarshan’s 2016 Malayalam thriller Oppam, but the director has said the Hindi version has changes to its story and characters. Priyadarshan has described Kumar’s character as a “psycho” villain, while the actor has said the role has no grey shades. Kumar has previously played antagonists in Ajnabee (2001), Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara! (2013) and 2.0 (2018). Haiwaan releases on September 11, 2026.

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Prithviraj Sukumaran: Varanasi

{{^usCountry}} Taking on another dark role, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, the antagonist opposite Mahesh Babu in filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The Malayalam star has spoken about the physical and psychological demands of portraying the wheelchair-bound character, whose wheelchair is described as an extension of his personality. Also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film combines mythology, time travel and action. Varanasi is scheduled for April 7, 2027. Vivek Oberoi: Spirit {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking on another dark role, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Kumbha, the antagonist opposite Mahesh Babu in filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s Varanasi. The Malayalam star has spoken about the physical and psychological demands of portraying the wheelchair-bound character, whose wheelchair is described as an extension of his personality. Also starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film combines mythology, time travel and action. Varanasi is scheduled for April 7, 2027. Vivek Oberoi: Spirit {{/usCountry}}

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After memorable negative turns in Company (2002), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Krrish 3 (2013), Vivek Oberoi returns as an antagonist in filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit, starring Prabhas. Vanga unveiled Oberoi’s first look as the antagonist in February, showing him in a formidable avatar, while details of his character remain under wraps. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on March 5, 2027, with the makers recently reaffirming the date after speculation of a delay.

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Harshvardhan Rane: Force 3

After playing a negative lead in Haseen Dillruba (2021), Harshvardhan Rane is set to face John Abraham in the upcoming action film Force 3. Abraham returns as ACP Yashvardhan Singh, while Rane plays his nemesis. A Bombay Times report has described Rane’s character as an NCB cop with morally grey methods and a major twist, although those character details have not been officially revealed by the makers. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, the film has begun shooting and is scheduled for March 19, 2027.

Abhishek Bachchan: King

Breaking from his more restrained roles in recent years, Abhishek Bachchan takes on antagonist territory opposite Shah Rukh Khan in filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s King. Bachchan has previously played negative characters in films including Yuva (2004) and Raavan (2010), and his rugged look for King has added to curiosity around his character. Reports identify him as the film’s antagonist, although specific details remain under wraps. The action thriller also stars Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone and is scheduled for December 24, 2026.

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