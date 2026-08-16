‘Akshay Kumar paaji may be Haiwaan on screen, real life mein true insaan’, says Ghuggi, reveals how he helped people

The situation in Punjab in 2025 was devastating, to say the least. The floods caused massive upheaval, and loss of life and property. Actor Akshay Kumar, we learn now, stepped in to do his bit, and the efforts are reaching fruition.

Ghuggi, Akshay Kumar

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Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, who has collaborated with Akshay in the past on films such as Singh Is Kinng and Cuttputtli, reveals to us that the superstar volunteered to help build 100 houses for the flood victims, “He got in touch with me last year, asking how can he help. At that time, people were getting enough assistance with the food supplies, it was in excess. I suggested to him that the real help would be needed post the floods, for those whose houses got destroyed and swept away.”

Pictures of the ready houses

Akshay then promised to help in building 100 houses, out of which 80 are now complete. Ghuggi adds, “Since I am from Punjab, I know the area, I assembled a team to identify the people in need. These houses are mostly in the Gurdaspur and Amritsar district villages. The work on the pending houses will get completed soon. It was all Akshay paaji’s doing.”

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{{^usCountry}} The work has been done under the aegis of Hari Om Foundation, which was started by Akshay in the memory of his late father. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The work has been done under the aegis of Hari Om Foundation, which was started by Akshay in the memory of his late father. {{/usCountry}}

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“Akshay paaji may be on screen Haiwaan, real life mein he's a true insaan. I just helped him like a friend. Voh nahi chahte the unka naam saamne aaye. He said ‘Isme koi badi baat nahi hai. Jo aadmi kar sakta hai, kar raha hai. Help karna, aur phir logon ko batana... mujhe theek nahi lagta’,” recalls Ghuggi.