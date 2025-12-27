​Alia Bhatt’s Alpha is set to avoid a box office clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan

The box office battle between Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan, originally set for April 2026, has been called off. The makers of the actress’s upcoming film, Alpha, have decided to reschedule its release. The movie, which was initially slated to hit theaters on April 17, will receive a new release date soon. Alia Bhatt’s Alpha to avoid box office clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan,

​On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed via his X (formerly Twitter) handle that the decision was made to avoid a direct clash with Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan.

​“#BreakingNews… ‘Alpha’ avoids clash with ‘Battle of Galwan’ – YRF todecide on new date…#AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving #Alpha from its previously announced release date of 17 April 2026 to avoid a direct clash with #BattleOfGalwan," he wrote.

​Adarsh added that while YRF had originally locked in that April date, the studio will now assess the theatrical calendar over the next few months before announcing a new slot.

​This marks the second delay for Alpha. The film was originally expected to release during Christmas 2025 but was pushed to April 2026 to allow the production team more time for post-production.

​In addition to Alia Bhatt, the YRF Spy Universe film stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. Fans recently caught a glimpse of the Alpha connection in the post-credit scene of War 2. In that sequence, Bobby Deol made a surprise appearance—marking his official entry into the franchise—where his character stamps an agency logo on a young girl’s hand. When she asks what it represents, he explains that Alpha is the first letter of the Greek alphabet and serves as their program's motto: “The first, the fastest, the strongest.”



Alia Bhatt's last major theatrical release was the action-thriller Jigra, which came out on October 11, 2024, where she starred and co-produced, the film underperformed at the box office,