Amid Dhurandhar success, Calling Sehmat author regrets appointing Meghna Gulzar for Raazi: ‘She twisted the story…’
Harinder Singh Sikka's latest tweet, amid Dhurandhar success, has taken the internet by storm
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge have emerged as two of the biggest films of the year. But it has also been in the news lately for a viral debate — some fans are praising Dhurandhar for deep-rooted patriotism, while others are calling it a propaganda film. Well, amid the success of Aditya’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, author Harinder Singh Sikka, who wrote Calling Sehmat, expressed regret over ‘appointing’ Meghna Gulzar as the director of his novel’s film adaptation, Raazi (2018). Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, Raazi garnered critical acclaim and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female lead.
Harinder Singh Sikka recently took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of a bundle of books, including Calling Sehmat, with a message: “Dhurandhar 2 gave you a cinematic glimpse. Here's where the real stories begin.” Along with this, he wrote, “Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within. Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist. Nearly two decades later, the book continues to leave its mark across the world. Penguin best sellers; Vichhoda, Gobind, The Chabimaster are being scripted, for our beautiful nation deserves to see the complete truth.”
In the comments, a netizen claimed, “She even made a mockery of bipopic on Sam manekshaw. His 30-40 year old interviews/lectures are far more engaging. The movie was a dud.” Agreeing, Harinder wrote, “The way Meghna Gulzar twisted the story through a leftist lens still pains me deeply. Film on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was no different. All the ugly #CONgress acts of ill treating the Field Marshal were missing. What kind of mindset diminishes patriots by bending truth to suit an agenda?”
When asked why the author is coming out now and sharing his views, Harinder replied, “Sir, I have been saying this for past many years, aware that the message doesn’t reach the masses in one go. Creating awareness so that the people don’t get defrauded.” Responding to another netizen, he wrote, “I’ve been raising my objections & expressing my contempt since the day #Raazi was released. I also shared documentary evidence of Meghna Gulzar’s backstabbing directly with Mr. Gulzar.”
Have you watched Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi?
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahima Pandey
Mahima Pandey is a journalist at HT City, who believes that being a bridge between the entertainment industry and the public is an honour. She enjoys Bollywood updates, films, fashion trends and gossip from the industry as much as any other movie buff, which helps her write things worth your time.Read More