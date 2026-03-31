Amid Dhurandhar success, Calling Sehmat author regrets appointing Meghna Gulzar for Raazi: ‘She twisted the story…’

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar and sequel Dhurandhar The Revenge have emerged as two of the biggest films of the year. But it has also been in the news lately for a viral debate — some fans are praising Dhurandhar for deep-rooted patriotism, while others are calling it a propaganda film. Well, amid the success of Aditya’s Dhurandhar The Revenge, author Harinder Singh Sikka, who wrote Calling Sehmat, expressed regret over ‘appointing’ Meghna Gulzar as the director of his novel’s film adaptation, Raazi (2018). Starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead, Raazi garnered critical acclaim and became one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female lead. Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar The Revenge and Alia Bhatt in Raazi

Harinder Singh Sikka recently took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of a bundle of books, including Calling Sehmat, with a message: “Dhurandhar 2 gave you a cinematic glimpse. Here's where the real stories begin.” Along with this, he wrote, “Calling Sehmat #Raazi ranks among the top books on espionage ever written, globally. It exposes Pakistan across border, hostile forces in Bollywood & a Punjab-based criminals within. Appointing Meghna Gulzar was my gravest misjudgment. Despite clear warnings, I failed to foresee how ideological bias would end up diminishing the true spirit of the protagonist. Nearly two decades later, the book continues to leave its mark across the world. Penguin best sellers; Vichhoda, Gobind, The Chabimaster are being scripted, for our beautiful nation deserves to see the complete truth.”

In the comments, a netizen claimed, “She even made a mockery of bipopic on Sam manekshaw. His 30-40 year old interviews/lectures are far more engaging. The movie was a dud.” Agreeing, Harinder wrote, “The way Meghna Gulzar twisted the story through a leftist lens still pains me deeply. Film on the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was no different. All the ugly #CONgress acts of ill treating the Field Marshal were missing. What kind of mindset diminishes patriots by bending truth to suit an agenda?”