Anand Raaj Anand on his B'wood comeback with Welcome To The Jungle, rediscovering his craft: Music is the joy of my life

For music director Anand Raaj Anand, the road back to Bollywood has taken off with the success of his track Uncha Lamba Kad in the multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle. "It’s more about revisiting my good old days," he reflects.

Anand Raaj Anand (Instagram)

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Anand describes the experience as a breath of fresh air: “I love creating and interacting with new-age directors. There is no greater joy for me. Yeh meri zindagi ki raunak hai. Working on Welcome to the Jungle reminded me once again why I love making music.”

The song’s resurgence has been overwhelming. "The response the song is receiving is a strong indication of how it has climbed the charts and become a chartbuster once again," he notes.

Anand credits Akshay Kumar and the makers for deciding to preserve his original vocals and the song's soul. “Twenty years ago I sang it, and it was a track joh logo ki zubaan pe chada hua tha, and aaj phir it’s topping the charts. So, it’s more of a restoration than a recreation. As my daughter told me, 'Dad, it’s a big achievement that after two decades, the version remains so fresh, and nothing has changed.'”

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond the music, the composer recently opened up about a nearly two-decade-long struggle with clinical depression. "For nearly two decades, there was a phase when I was living in complete darkness under clinical depression," he reveals. The toll it took on his professional and personal life was significant. “During that period, I stopped answering phone calls. Naturally, people also stopped calling. If someone calls you five or six times and you never answer, they assume you're not interested. Most of my relationships became distant only because I had stopped picking up calls.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond the music, the composer recently opened up about a nearly two-decade-long struggle with clinical depression. "For nearly two decades, there was a phase when I was living in complete darkness under clinical depression," he reveals. The toll it took on his professional and personal life was significant. “During that period, I stopped answering phone calls. Naturally, people also stopped calling. If someone calls you five or six times and you never answer, they assume you're not interested. Most of my relationships became distant only because I had stopped picking up calls.” {{/usCountry}}

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The turning point came when he saw others in the spotlight addressing the issue. “It was only when I happened to see Deepika Padukone openly speaking about her depression—she had everything in the world, yet she chose to talk about it—and Honey Singh sharing his journey, that I felt I should stop hiding it too.”

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After having ‘found the courage to speak up,’ the composer has made a successful comeback. He recently wrote a new Punjabi song currently featured on his podcast, which has seamlessly bridged his return to the Bollywood stage.