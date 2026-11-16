Ananya Panday on the nepotism debate: I am proud to be my father's daughter; thank God every day I get to live my dream
Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Ananya Panday said Gen Z is unfairly stereotyped and has a different definition of success.
Lazy, entitled and unwilling to put in the hours? Ananya Panday isn’t buying the stereotypes surrounding Gen Z. The 28-year-old actor, speaking at the 24th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, had a spirited defence of her generation.
“I think Gen Z is badnaam for no reason honestly!” she said, adding that the younger generation simply defines success differently. “Just the definition of success is different. Maybe for the old generation, while growing up, there was only one kind of success. You had to follow a certain path to get that. Gen Z is a little different. I thrive on chaos, love working for as many hours as possible. But maybe someone else in my generation is equally successful and doesn’t work as hard. That’s their way of doing it," she added.
The conversation inevitably turned to nepotism, a debate that has followed Ananya since her Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2 (2019). But the actor isn’t shying away from her privilege or her father, actor Chunky Panday’s legacy.
“I think there’s no point in not acknowledging it. I am very proud to be my father’s daughter. I don’t ever not want to be associated with Chunky Panday, so I don’t want to have any negative connotation with that association,” she said, adding, “Contrary to whatever people may believe about me, I wake up every day and thank God I get to live my dream. I am lucky, privileged.”
As for the current atmosphere of fear in the film industry post the threats issued to Tiger Shroff, Ananya said, “It’s very scary. This will make people less lax about safety measures for everyone involved; I don’t think it’s just about actors’ safety, but crowds’ safety too.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More