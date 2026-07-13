Ananya Panday shares a peek into Pitbull's Guinness World Record-breaking show:

London handed actor Ananya Panday quite the Friday last weekend. She first turned up at the All England Club on July 10 for the Wimbledon men's singles semi-finals, making heads turn in a scarlet Ralph Lauren Marigot Cotton-Blend Poplin midi dress paired with a Chanel tweed flap bag and tan strappy heels. Post her “Perfect day at Wimbledon”, Ananya headed to Hyde Park for Pitbull's BST Hyde Park concert, where she found herself part of something considerably louder than Centre Court.

Ananya Panday in London

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mr Worldwide made history that evening when 22,141 fans, all sporting bald caps, black suits, and aviator sunglasses in tribute to his signature look, set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people wearing bald caps. The previous record stood at just 2,000. The idea originated from a viral TikTok video by creator Jack Remmington and was brought to life with the help of BBC Radio 1's Greg James.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} After a video from the fan pit, where she along with a sea of fans grooved to Pitbull’s 2011 hit track Rain Over Me, Ananya has now shared unseen pictures in a fresh photo dump. “Ooooooh I want the time of my liiiiifeeee, and we broke a guiness book of world record and made HISTORY love u @pitbull,” wrote the actor in the caption below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After a video from the fan pit, where she along with a sea of fans grooved to Pitbull’s 2011 hit track Rain Over Me, Ananya has now shared unseen pictures in a fresh photo dump. “Ooooooh I want the time of my liiiiifeeee, and we broke a guiness book of world record and made HISTORY love u @pitbull,” wrote the actor in the caption below. {{/usCountry}}

Read More