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Anshumaan Pushkar: Lucknow se main hamesha hi connected hoon

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar seeks to diversify his roles amid industry trends favoring regional narratives

Updated on: Jun 15, 2026 06:39 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Anshumaan Pushkar is ready to break the mold. Addressing the repetitive nature of his recent roles, he candidly admits, “Same grassroot-based, loud, and similar lingo roles are going on loop.” However, he remains pragmatic about his career path. “I am not fussy about the characters I am getting to play because aage sab badal jayega. That said, I enjoy this northern lingo because it does belong to me at a level.”

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar

He acknowledges the industry's current obsession with specific regional narratives, noting, “Industry functions like that—lagatar stories ek jagah se aajati hain, so maybe that’s there. It’s my deep wish to switch to other characters too, and I am working on it—mein try kar raha hoon.”

For Anshumaan, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the new storytelling hub, a development that resonates personally with him. “Mere liye toh accha hain Lucknow ya koi aur bhi UP ke saher mein ja kar kaam karna. It feels ghar aa gaye, Lucknow se main hamesha hi connected hoon.” While he has witnessed Lucknow’s rapid transformation, he harbors mixed feelings. “It’s good in a way, but overwhelming too because change is happening too fast. Hopefully, the core of the city stays with which I have been associated. Maybe with my stories, the city’s old charm can always be witnessed.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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