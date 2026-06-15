Anshumaan Pushkar: Lucknow se main hamesha hi connected hoon

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar is ready to break the mold. Addressing the repetitive nature of his recent roles, he candidly admits, “Same grassroot-based, loud, and similar lingo roles are going on loop.” However, he remains pragmatic about his career path. “I am not fussy about the characters I am getting to play because aage sab badal jayega. That said, I enjoy this northern lingo because it does belong to me at a level.”

Actor Anshumaan Pushkar

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He acknowledges the industry's current obsession with specific regional narratives, noting, “Industry functions like that—lagatar stories ek jagah se aajati hain, so maybe that’s there. It’s my deep wish to switch to other characters too, and I am working on it—mein try kar raha hoon.”

For Anshumaan, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the new storytelling hub, a development that resonates personally with him. “Mere liye toh accha hain Lucknow ya koi aur bhi UP ke saher mein ja kar kaam karna. It feels ghar aa gaye, Lucknow se main hamesha hi connected hoon.” While he has witnessed Lucknow’s rapid transformation, he harbors mixed feelings. “It’s good in a way, but overwhelming too because change is happening too fast. Hopefully, the core of the city stays with which I have been associated. Maybe with my stories, the city’s old charm can always be witnessed.”

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{{^usCountry}} During his visit to Lucknow, the actor offered a glimpse into his upcoming slate,. “I am working with YRF, and it’s a good story where I play a South Indian Anna. I feel that will bring the character change I'm looking for.” He is also set to feature in a Delhi-based true cop story, where he portrays a professional from Bhopal. Optimistic about this shift, he concludes, “So things are happening, sab kuch chal raha hai, and I am in a hurry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his visit to Lucknow, the actor offered a glimpse into his upcoming slate,. “I am working with YRF, and it’s a good story where I play a South Indian Anna. I feel that will bring the character change I'm looking for.” He is also set to feature in a Delhi-based true cop story, where he portrays a professional from Bhopal. Optimistic about this shift, he concludes, “So things are happening, sab kuch chal raha hai, and I am in a hurry.” {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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