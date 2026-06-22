As football fever grips fans across the globe with the FIFA World Cup in full swing, actor and avid football enthusiast Aparshakti Khurana reveals his deep passion and enthusiasm for the sport.

Aparshakti Khurana predicts FIFA WC 2026 Finals: Argentina will lift the trophy

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“Despite my hectic professional commitments, just the adrenaline that football carries keeps bringing me back to it,” he shares, adding: "I love running on the field. It’s one of the biggest stress busters for me.”

MATCH DAY RITUAL

With excitement building for the ongoing World Cup, the 38-year-old shares his match-day ritual: “I try to keep my day easy at work so I’m fresh enough to watch the match... you need a lot of energy as a fan too.”

Aparshakti also adds how it fascinates him to witness the standard of football on display. He says, “The quality of football has gone up so much in the past few years — the fitness, the competition and the intensity.”

FAVOURITE FOOTBALLER

While among Indian footballers, the actor reserves a special admiration for former player Sunil Chhetri and calls him a “legend”, on the global stage, Argentina’s Lionel Messi remains his favourite. “He’s inspired generations while remaining grounded, and his journey reflects what football is all about — passion, perseverance and teamwork,” he says. Aparshakti says he will be cheering for Argentina at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. “. If given a chance, I’d ask him, ‘What kept you motivated through setbacks and criticism over such a long career?’ I think his answer would be valuable not just for football fans but for anyone pursuing excellence. Having said that, I’m also excited to watch the next generation of Argentine talent continue to develop on the world stage.”

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{{^usCountry}} He adds that football has the power to unite people across borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He adds that football has the power to unite people across borders. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “During major tournaments, I’ve watched matches with people from different countries, cultures and backgrounds, and for 90 minutes everyone speaks the same language — football,” he says. Although work commitments will keep him from attending matches in person this year, he still considers the 2022 FIFA World Cup final the most memorable game he has watched. “The drama and emotions made it one of the greatest matches ever played,” he recalls. INDIA AND FOOTBALL {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “During major tournaments, I’ve watched matches with people from different countries, cultures and backgrounds, and for 90 minutes everyone speaks the same language — football,” he says. Although work commitments will keep him from attending matches in person this year, he still considers the 2022 FIFA World Cup final the most memorable game he has watched. “The drama and emotions made it one of the greatest matches ever played,” he recalls. INDIA AND FOOTBALL {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While the actor feels Indian football is progressing positively, he stresses the importance of investing in grassroots development: “More investment in youth academies and football infrastructure would help. Consistent success from the national team and stronger domestic leagues can inspire a larger fan base and create a long-term football culture.” B’WOOD AND THE SPORT {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the actor feels Indian football is progressing positively, he stresses the importance of investing in grassroots development: “More investment in youth academies and football infrastructure would help. Consistent success from the national team and stronger domestic leagues can inspire a larger fan base and create a long-term football culture.” B’WOOD AND THE SPORT {{/usCountry}}

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Having played several matches for All Stars FC, a celebrity football team dedicated to raising money for charity, Aparshakti is quick to name actor Tiger Shroff as the best footballer in the team. “His fitness is unmatchable.”

Comparing football dressing rooms with film sets, Aparshakti adds, “Even though I haven’t played football at the highest level, I know one thing for sure — no film set can compare to a locker room or a sports field. That’s where we find the real heroes. We make only films on them.”

Rapid Fire ft. Aparshakti

The underdog of this FIFA season?

Croatia: Technically strong, disciplined and capable of surprising bigger nations

A footballer whose mentality inspires you?

Argentina’s Lionel Messi

One stadium on your bucket list?

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Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain

One football memory you’ll never forget?

Argentina lifting the World Cup in 2022

Favourite football documentary?

Sunderland ’Til I Die (2018)

One actor who’d make a surprisingly good footballer?

Jason Statham (Hollywood actor). From Bollywood, I’d say Ranbir Kapoor and Tiger Shroff

If not football, then which sport?

Badminton

Your prediction for this FIFA World Cup final?

Argentina vs Spain with Argentina emerging as winners

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