Arjun Bijlani: Son Ayaan is more involved than me in Ganesh Chaturthi preparations

For Arjun Bijlani, Ganesh Chaturthi has always been one of the biggest celebrations of the year, when he would visit Pandals with family, invite friends to home and eat a lot of modaks. And following his footsteps is his 8 year old son Ayaan, who Bijlani shares is a reflection of him. “He is all excited and on his toes during celebrations just like I used to be during my childhood days. I don’t have to involve him in anything, he is more involved than me in preparations, celebrations and everything related to the festival ever since he started understanding the importance of Bappa in our life. He is actively participating in the decorations and what delicacies he would want to savour this year ,” shares the actor, who has been married to his long time partner Neha Swami since 2013.

Arjun Bijlani celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on a grand scale every year with son Ayaan.

“Ayaan went with me to select the Ganpati idol also. And I feel all this is important because kids must learn our customs, traditions, and rituals. Ever since Ayaan was a child, he has been around everything we do- from celebrating festivities to doing puja. So he has taken upon all the beliefs we believe in,” he tells us.

While he welcomed Bappa at his house with celebration and festivities, Bijlani shares he is unable to give as much time to it as he usually would because of work commitments. “I am working on two projects but because I wait for Ganpati Bappa every year, I will be taking a day off for celebration,” says Bijlani and goes on to tell us about the atmosphere at home.

“The house is lit up with positive energy. There are guests and friends coming over. So we meet and talk, savour on laddus and modaks, have lunch and dinner, and perform aarti. It’s a whole vibe house during these days,” he says. Like every year, this year too, Bijlani will is following the traditions for Ganpati puja. “I got Ganpati on 18th night, and he will be staying at our house for 3 days. During this time, I like to play bhajans ,” he adds.

Addressing him as ‘Vignaharta Ganesha’, Bijlani says, “I believe in surrendering to Bappa as he takes care of everything and ensures that all problems get over. I am grateful to Bappa for ensuring constant work in my career. I feel I am at that stage of career where there is perfect way of balance between personal and professional life. I believe in living life one day at a time

