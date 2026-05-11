Arshdeep Singh spotted strolling hand in hand on the streets of Dharamsala with Samreen Kaur, watch here

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh's relationship status has generated a lot of chatter this year. It all started with a Snapchat picture, holding hands with a girl, without revealing her identity. But the internet was quick to dig out that it's actor Samreen Kaur. And now, they have thrown caution to the wind.

Arshdeep Singh spotted in Dharamsala with Samreen Kaur

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In multiple videos doing the rounds on social media, the couple was captured as they took a stroll on the streets of Dharamsala, hand in hand. Arshdeep, in one such video, tried stopping someone from filming them. They had no security personnel accompanying them too. Check out the video here:

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{{^usCountry}} Arshdeep is currently in Dharamsala to play an IPL match for his team Punjab Kings, against Delhi Capitals on May 11. Who is Samreen Kaur? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arshdeep is currently in Dharamsala to play an IPL match for his team Punjab Kings, against Delhi Capitals on May 11. Who is Samreen Kaur? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Born in 1999 in Jammu, Samreen began her acting career with the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2, and went on to star in Hindi films such as Nail Polish and 83. She has also been a part of music videos such as Baawla by Badshah, Yaara Tere Warga by Jass Manak, Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha by Jubin Nautiyal, among others. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 1999 in Jammu, Samreen began her acting career with the Punjabi film Sardaar Ji 2, and went on to star in Hindi films such as Nail Polish and 83. She has also been a part of music videos such as Baawla by Badshah, Yaara Tere Warga by Jass Manak, Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha by Jubin Nautiyal, among others. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rishabh Suri ...Read More Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all. Read Less

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