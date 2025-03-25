As Kahaani 3 finally gets a script, revisiting the time Vidya Balan said director Sujoy Ghosh kept ‘threatening’ her

Bollywood star Vidya Balan has proven her versatility time and again, may it be as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) or as Silk in The Dirty Picture (2011). Well, one of the greatest masterpieces in Vidya’s filmography, which earned her the title of Best Actress in several award functions, is Kahaani (2012). Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, it followed the story of a pregnant woman who is searching for her missing husband in Kolkata during Durga Puja. The film ended with one of the most unexpected twists ever seen in Bollywood. Four years later Vidya returned to screens with Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016), leaving fans desperate for part 3. Much to our delight, it’s finally happening! Sujoy Ghosh and Vidya Balan to join forces for Kahaani 3

Yes, you read that right. Buzz suggests that a script for Kahaani 3 is locked by director and producer Sujoy Ghosh, who has reportedly gotten it approved by his leading lady Vidya Balan. Rumours also claim that the original star cast of Kahaani — which includes Parambrata Chatterjee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Indraneil Sengupta and Saswata Chatterjee — have been informed about the same and are expected to come together again. But only time will tell if these reports are true, so we will have to wait and watch. In the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane to the time Vidya revealed how Sujoy was ‘threatening’ her.

Back in 2019, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Vidya was asked if there is a scope of making the Kahaani franchise bigger with a third instalment. Talking about the same, Vidya had shared, “Sujoy (Ghosh; director) keeps threatening me that he will write Kahaani 3 (laughs), but he hasn’t written it. I am also waiting! Of course, we would love to go ahead with the franchise. It’s crucial that we first find the right story.” Well, our prayers have finally been answered!