Babygirl director Halina Reijn says intimacy coordinators allow for ‘more extreme sex’ onscreen; netizens agree

One of 2024's most anticipated films has been Nicole Kidman's erotic thriller Babygirl. Revolving around a high-powered CEO who jeopardises her career and family when she embarks on a passionate affair with a much younger intern, the film is directed and written by Halina Reijn, the mastermind behind Bodies, Bodies, Bodies (2022) and Instinct (2019). Babygirl features Nicole Kidman as CEO Romy and Harris Dickinson as her intern Samuel alongside Antonio Banderas as Romy’s husband, Jacob, and Sophie Wilde as Romy’s assistant, Esme. While the star-studded cast has garnered attention, the film’s intimate scenes are what has everyone on the edge of the proverbial seat. Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl

In an interview with IndieWire, Halina elaborates on the appeal of the erotic scenes, stating that they were not just a personal vision, and were only made possible through collaboration with Lizzy Talbot, a seasoned intimacy coordinator who also worked on productions like It Ends with Us and Bridgerton. Halina also credits Lizzy with facilitating the ‘fetishistic yet tasteful love scenes’ between the two leads.

“I’ve been an actress, so I’ve experienced a lot of men sitting in high chairs with North Face jackets, eating pizzas while I was crawling around like a turtle on my back. And I hated that feeling,” shared Halina. “I thought, ‘What the fuck are you doing in that chair?’ I would feel, sometimes, the enjoyment of that power, and them saying — this is all before #MeToo — ‘just try something,’ where there wasn’t [anything] even on paper or in the choreography, nothing. What’s so scary about that is you don’t know what the boundaries of your scene partner are… it’s incredibly traumatising. I’m obsessed with intimacy coordinators. I’m in love with them, not only on set but what they can do with your writing. If you use them in the right way, they are just as useful as a stunt coordinator and just as important. I wish I had one as an actress, but unfortunately, they were nowhere to be seen.”

Halina further expressed how intimacy coordinators helped facilitate scenes that were more daring and intricate than what we usually see . “You can get more extreme sex scenes that look way more risky than when you’re thinking ‘no, let the actresses find out themselves.’ That’s such a dated idea of what sexuality is and how to approach it. I really am against it. I’m also against people who are saying, ‘No, my actors didn’t want an intimacy coordinator.’ That makes no sense. It is also for your safety as a director and for everyone. What if there is a misunderstanding? It’s just amazing to have a person like that on set. And if you are creative and talented enough of a director, you can pull it off. Trust me. You just have to go a little bit through your own discomfort and then you will discover a whole new world of creativity and possibilities.”

Netizens react

The role of intimacy coordinators in the industry has been the subject of debate, with some directors and actors questioning their necessity — a conversation helmed by Anora's Sean Baker However, many netizens have rallied in support of the practice. One user commented on Reddit, “Exactly. This is one occasion where you should not be taking cues from the actors. If there is a stunt, there is a stunt coordinator. If there is an intimacy scene, there should be an intimacy coordinator.”

Netizens agreed

Another commenter shared their thoughts, referencing an interview with Bridgerton actor Nicola Coughlan: “I remember reading an interview with someone from Bridgerton (maybe Nicola?), who elaborated on exactly that. She said the intimacy coordinator taught them some really cool tricks, like how you could look like you were grinding on one another with the help of inflatable balls - no direct grinding needed, but all of the visuals. She sounded pleased and fascinated, and why wouldn’t she? Acting is smoke and mirrors, and intimate scenes are no different. It is cool to find out how stuff is (safely and effectively) made.” Others echoed the sentiment that intimacy coordinators should be mandatory on set. “By mandating an intimacy coordinator for any sex scenes, you're guaranteeing the actors can get the safety and protection of a professional without the discomfort and potential alienation of having to ask for one,” one netizen pointed out.

With the increasing awareness of the importance of actor safety and professionalism in intimate scenes, it’s clear that intimacy coordinators are becoming an essential part of modern filmmaking. What do you think about this?