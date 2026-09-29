Badge, baton, boss: How Bollywood is betting on its queens in uniform

With Kareena Kapoor Khan back as a cop in Daayra, it is safe to say that the Hindi film industry is backing its female leads in uniform. Here are a few examples of women in uniform who have proved that they can surely rake in the moolah as their male counterparts.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Bhumi Satish Pednekkar and Fatima Sana Shaikh

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Kareena Kapoor Khan — Daayra (2026)The Role: DCP Ajooni Kohli Kareena gives a high-octane, deeply restrained, morally complex performance. Tasked with probing a controversial police encounter, her character brings quiet authority and a steadfast commitment to procedure over vigilante justice. Following her acclaimed turns in Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders, Daayra helps in revisiting her space in hard-hitting, grounded crime dramas. Box Office Impact: Awaited

​Rani Mukerji — Mardaani (1 and 2), recently Mardaani-3 (2026) The Role: Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy Kicking off with the modern era of female-led police action in 2014, Rani redefined how crime thrillers are mounted in Hindi cinema. No item numbers, no romantic subplots, pure grit. As the uncompromising officer hunting human traffickers, her quiet intensity and high-octane action created one of the most successful non-traditional franchises. Box Office Impact: Superhit Franchise

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{{^usCountry}} ​Tabu — Drishyam (1,2 and 3 to be released) ​The Role: IG Meera Deshmukh / IPS Officer Diana Cold, calculating, and fierce. Tabu’s portrayal of a mother-turned-ruthless top cop in the Drishyam franchise gave the film its spine-chilling conflict. She proved that a female officer in khaki doesn’t just add star power—she drives a massive box-office phenomenon. Box Office Impact: Blockbuster / Commercial HitBhumi Satish Pednekkar — Daldal (2026) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ​Tabu — Drishyam (1,2 and 3 to be released) ​The Role: IG Meera Deshmukh / IPS Officer Diana Cold, calculating, and fierce. Tabu’s portrayal of a mother-turned-ruthless top cop in the Drishyam franchise gave the film its spine-chilling conflict. She proved that a female officer in khaki doesn’t just add star power—she drives a massive box-office phenomenon. Box Office Impact: Blockbuster / Commercial HitBhumi Satish Pednekkar — Daldal (2026) {{/usCountry}}

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The Role: DCP Rita FerreiraStepping into her darkest role yet, Bhumi leads the investigative thriller as Mumbai’s youngest female Crime Branch head. Given a task of tracking down a serial killer terrorising the city, her character balances forensic police work with internal trauma, toxic office politics, and personal demons.Impact: streaming hit.

​Fatima Sana Shaikh — Hunkkaar: The Roar (2026)

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The Role: ACP Jasleen Singh SoinAnchoring a high-tension crime-procedural OTT series, Fatima steps up as a steadfast, principled officer investigating a high-profile case involving a politically backed godman Baapji played by Raghubir Yadav. Navigating systemic corruption, public and hostility. She plays an IPS officer who is on her first assignment and how she braves the case fighting against the odd.Impact: created buzz or Buzzworthy