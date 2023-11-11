Bhumi Pednekar: I eat sweets on Diwali without feeling guilty

Bhumi Pednekar’s enthusiasm for Diwali is unmatched within her family. She describes herself as the “most passionate person” when it comes to celebrating this joyous festival. “Usually on Diwali, I make sure that I am at home if I am not shooting and this year too I will be celebrating it with them. My extended family is also down from the states and I am very excited to be with all my cousins. Starting from Dusshera till Diwali, festivities are non stop. I am the most passionate person in my family when it comes to Diwali,” she tells us.

Bhumi Pednekar shares her Diwali plans for this year

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Growing up, Pednekar’s father instilled in her a sense of reverence for Diwali, which has stayed with her throughout her life. “There have been traditions that my father passed on to us, which previously were passed on from his father. So before sunrise, we perform certain rituals. Then we take our meal, sleep and then direclty eat in the evening. For the celebration, we light up the entire house with lights as it’s something that I have loved ever since I was a baby. Even as a child, my mom tells me that I would start reacting to lights the moment I would see them. This fascination with lights has only grown stronger over time,” she shares with us

But that most treasured traditions that Pednekar and her family follow is that of washing earthen diyas together. She fondly recalls the joyous moments spent with her loved ones during this activity and says, “The whole family get together to wash all the dias and soak them in water. Those two hours we spend together are so much fun, and are filled with laughter, playful banter, discussions and arguments. We still ensure doing it together as it brings us close and create memories for all of us to cherish.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And you can’t miss out on the food when it’s Diwali. Pednekar as well is looking forward to it and is sure the treats will lead to her putting on some weight. “I love mithaai and Indian food and it’s the only time when I can have it guilt free. So I eat sweets on Diwali without feeling guilty. A very elaborate meal is cooked at home, which has a favourite dish of everyone but something that I completely love is the Aate ka halwa that my mom makes for prasad. It’s loaded with ghee and sugar and it just heals my soul,” she says, adding, “Around this time, so many boxes of sweet come home that I can already see a gulaab jamun on one cheek and a rasgulla on another cheek (laughs).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diwali is also seen as a time for new beginnings and fresh starts. Talking about her personal goals and aspirations she has set for herself during this auspicious period, Pednekar says, “Diwali is a new start and for me I really hope there is a fresh beginning and growth as a person. We all hope that we become better in our craft, as a human, and I too hope that. But if I have to think of one specific thing, it would be to concentrate on my health and my mental wealth being over anything else. Last year was so intense for me because of work and hence, this year I just want to focus on my health."

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON