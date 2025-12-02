Bigg Boss 19 | Ashnoor Kaur on her bond with Abhishek: Buss dosti aur kuch nahi

After her eviction from Bigg Boss 19, Ashnoor Kaur opened up about her equation with Abhishek Bajaj while she also reacted to the shocking claims made by her fellow housemates that her father who entered the show during the family week, advised her to “hold back” or “strategically use” the body-shaming incident for the game. Ashnoor and Abhishek

Ashnoor on her bond with Abhishek

Ashnoor, who was visibly emotional when Abhishek was evicted earlier in the season, maintained that their bond has always been purely platonic but deeply rooted in respect. “We are best friends and post the game the equation has not changed,” she shares, emphasising that people often refuse to believe that a girl and a boy can share a close, respectful, non-romantic friendship. “We are no longer in the Wes where it was said that, ‘ek ladka- ladki dost nahi ho sakte’. U was severely hurt jab woh game se evict hua tha, but uska matlab yeh nahi hai Ki there is something romantic between us.”

She further adds, “My parents know me better than anyone. They were always secure and confident about our bond. There was nothing to defend or to get worried about.”

Ashnoor on if her father advised get to use body shaming incident

The actor calls the allegation that her father instructed her to “use” the body-shaming comment to her advantage. Calling the claim “baseless” and “senseless,” Ashnoor clarifies that the real context of her conversation with her father never made it to the episode. She reveals that her dad was unaware of certain things she was going through inside the house, and when he learned about them, he was upset that she was letting the negativity affect her.

“He only told me one thing — don’t let these people affect your confidence,” she explains. “He would never ask me to use anything cunningly. That’s not my upbringing. No parent would push their child into that mental space.”

She adds that parts of her chat with him were edited out, leading to a distorted narrative. Post her exit from the BB 19 house, Abhishek rushed to meet her immediately after her eviction. Speaking about the same she says, “He was the first contestant who came to see me. After almost 3-4 weeks apart, it felt like a proper reunion.”

For Ashnoor, that bond remains “beautiful, respectful and unchanged”— regardless of the noise outside.