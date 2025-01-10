Biopic loading: Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna - coming soon to theatres near you

Hollywood has long been enamoured with the world of music, bringing to life the stories of legendary artists who shaped the industry. From Rami Malek’s Oscar-winning portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody to Taron Egerton stepping into the shoes of Sir Elton John in Rocketman, the tradition of music biopics continues to enthrall audiences. Over the years, we’ve seen the likes of Val Kilmer embody Jim Morrison in The Doors and Jamie Foxx’s transformative performance as Ray Charles in Ray. From Julia Garner as Madonna, Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen and Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, a slew of biopics based on the lives of popular music icons will release in the near future

The tradition continues with the recently released A Complete Unknown, featuring Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan, which explores the enigmatic musician's rise to fame during the 1960s folk scene. Looking ahead, the silver screen is gearing up to welcome a new wave of biopics, each promising to offer fresh perspectives on the lives of iconic musicians. Here’s a list of some of the most anticipated music biopics to look forward to in the coming years.

Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen

Brunce Springsteen's biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White is expected to release later this year.

American actor Jeremy Allen White is set to star as American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, 75, in the upcoming biopic Deliver Me from Nowhere. This film delves into the creation of Springsteen’s seminal sixth album, Nebraska. Based on Warren Zanes' book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska 1982, the movie is directed by Scott Cooper and takes us to New Jersey, where Springsteen’s musical roots lie. Nebraska marked a significant departure from Springsteen’s earlier commercial style, showcasing a raw and stripped-back sound.

The biopic aims to explore the emotional depth of this album, capturing themes of loneliness, self-reflection, and resilience. White, 33 known for his breakout role in The Bear, brings a unique intensity to the role. Fans can expect a heartfelt portrayal that dives deep into Springsteen’s creative process during one of the most pivotal moments of his career.

Selena Gomez as Linda Ronstadt

They= release date of the yet-to-be titled biopic based on the life of Linda Ronstadt, starring Selena Gomez, is yet to be announced.

American singerSelena Gomez will portray the legendary American singer-songwriterLinda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic inspired by the singer’s 2013 memoir, Simple Dreams. The film promises to celebrate Ronstadt’s illustrious career, spanning genres from rock to country to Latin music, and highlight her cultural significance as an artist of Mexican heritage. Gomez, 32 teased the project on her Instagram, signalling her personal connection to the role. Produced by James Keach and Ronstadt’s longtime manager John Boylan, the film is currently in pre-production, with a director yet to be announced. Ronstadt, 78, an 11-time Grammy winner, broke barriers with her artistry and versatility, making her one of the most influential voices of her era. The biopic will explore her rise to fame, personal struggles, and enduring legacy, with Gomez’s casting adding an authentic cultural resonance to the story.

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson

The film titled Michael is set to release in October this year

In a biopic set to chronicle the life of the King of Pop, 26-year-old Jaafar Jackson—Michael Jackson’s real-life nephew—will step into the iconic role. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film, titled Michael, promises an unflinching look at the pop star’s complex legacy. Fuqua has shared that the movie will delve into both the “good, bad, and ugly” of Jackson’s life, balancing his monumental achievements with the controversies that surrounded him. Jaafar’s familial connection to Michael lends an intimate perspective to the role, making his casting particularly poignant. As one of the most influential entertainers in history, Michael Jackson’s story untill his death in 2008, is both inspiring and cautionary, and this film aims to capture the full spectrum of his extraordinary life.

Julia Garner as Madonna

The Madonna biopic was announced in 2020 but there have been several roadblocks since then

American actor Julia Garner will star as the Queen of Pop in Madonna, a biopic co-written and directed by the 66-year-old sinhger-songwriter herself. This film promises an unparalleled look into the American singer’s life, from her early struggles to her rise as a cultural icon. Known for her ability to reinvent herself, Madonna has dominated the music industry for decades.

30-year-old Garner’s casting has been met with enthusiasm, given her track record of delivering compelling performances. With Madonna’s direct involvement, the film is poised to be a definitive account of her extraordinary journey, offering fans an intimate glimpse into the life of a legend.

Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney

The Paul McCartney biopic, which will see Paul Mescal play the role of the Beatles' member, will release in 2027

Irish actor Paul Mescal is gearing up to play British musician Paul McCartney in an ambitious four-part film series about The Beatles, directed by Sam Mendes. Each instalment will focus on a different band member, offering a comprehensive exploration of their individual journeys. The 28-year-old actor’s portrayal will span Paul’s career, from his early days in Liverpool to his global fame as part of The Beatles. The series will dive into the personal and professional milestones of the band, with Mescal’s nuanced acting capturing McCartney’s charm and musical genius. Slated for a 2027 release, this project aims to reintroduce The Beatles to a new generation while offering fresh insights for longtime fans.

Shailene Woodley as Janis Joplin

Shailene Woodley revealed she has started working on the biopic, which is set to release in 2027.

American actor Shailene Woodley is set to portray Janis Joplin in an upcoming biopic about the rock legend. Known for her raw vocal talent and untamed spirit, American singer's life was tragically cut short at 27 in 1970. The film will explore her meteoric rise, her struggles with addiction, and her enduring impact on music. Working closely with music producer Linda Perry, the 33-year-old actor has committed to an authentic portrayal of the iconic singer. Set for a 2027 release, this biopic promises to celebrate Joplin’s legacy while shedding light on the challenges she faced.