Boman Irani makes his Cannes Film Festival debut at 65 and fans can't get enough: ‘Will be etched in my heart forever’

At 65, Boman Irani has made his long-overdue debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, bringing with him a legacy of performance excellence. The veteran actor-director arrived at the 78th edition of the festival in a sharp patterned black tuxedo, pairing it with sleek sunglasses — an image that instantly captured the internet’s heart and cemented his red carpet moment as one for the books. Boman Irani makes his Cannes Film Festival debut at 65

Irani was in Cannes for the premiere of Tanvi The Great, a powerful new film by Anupam Kher, in which he plays the enigmatic and revered music maestro, Raza Saab. The film tells the stirring story of a 21-year-old woman with autism who seeks to fulfil her late father’s dream: to stand atop Siachen and salute the Indian flag.

For Irani, the Cannes moment was more than just a glamorous outing—it was the culmination of decades of storytelling. “You dream. You prepare. You tell stories. And one day, you find yourself waving on the red carpet at #Cannes. #TanviTheGreat brought us here—and I couldn’t be prouder! ❤️” he shared on social media.

The actor’s appearance sparked a wave of admiration online. Social media lit up with comments celebrating his presence, with fans thrilled to see a seasoned performer finally bask in global recognition. One fan wrote, “This photo will be etched in my heart forever,” while another added, “Wholesomeeee finally someone who actually deserves to go ♥️ CUTIE ALERT.” Several even compared his suave appearance to that of Jay Pritchett from Modern Family, noting, “Oh he does look like Jay Pritchett,” and, “Totally Jay Pritchett vibes.”

India at Cannes 2025

This year’s Cannes has been a vibrant chapter for Indian representation. Alongside Irani, Bollywood’s younger stars graced the festival with fresh energy and style. Janhvi Kapoor dazzled in tributes to her mother, the legendary Sridevi, while familiar faces like Aishwarya Rai, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Urvashi Rautela brought their distinct flair to the Croisette. Newer names like Shalini Passi and Nitanshi Goel added further color to India’s cinematic footprint on the global stage.

But in the swirl of glamour and fresh debuts, it was Irani who brought the grounding force of timeless artistry to the Cannes carpet, reminding the world that sometimes excellence is about arriving when the time is just right.