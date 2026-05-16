Booked for the screen: Upcoming movies and web series adapted from bestsellers

Recently there was buzz about actor Ranveer Singh playing Lord Shiva in a trilogy based on The Immortals of Meluha. But author Amish Tripathi squashed the rumours when HT City approached him, clarifying that the rights are still with him. While this film might not see the light of day anytime soon, here are other upcoming projects adapted from books! From Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace to The Revolutionaries Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

Formerly titled Battle of Galwan, actor Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is set to arrive in theatres on August 14. Helmed by Apoorva Lakhia, the war film is loosely based on a chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's non-fiction book India's Most Fearless (2022), and follows the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) Operation Sindoor

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is making a film on the 2025 book Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India’s Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan written by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon. As the title ‘Operation Sindoor’ was allocated to Bihar Film Company, Agnihotri’s film will release under a different title such as The Night of Operation Sindoor or Kashmir Files 2 The Revolutionaries

In 2023, author Sanjeev Sanyal released a book titled Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. The book was adapted into a period drama web series directed by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, which is all set to take over the digital platform soon. Titled The Revolutionaries, the show starring Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada follows the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed armed revolution, and not just non-violent protests, was necessary to overthrow British rule The Immortals of Meluha series