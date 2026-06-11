BTS Festa 2026: A toast to 13 glorious years of the K-pop royalty

The boy band BTS made K-pop a global phenomenon, and to celebrate their legacy over the past 13 years, BTS Festa is underway which comprises of new releases, revival of their travel show, a behind-the-scenes glimpse and much more. Here’s a lowdown BTS Festa 2026 (Photo: Instagram) The Family Photo

The celebrations kicked in on June 4 with the band getting together to share some playful glimpses in a warm garden and home setting. It serves as their first complete, fully reunited OT7 group portrait session since all seven members—RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—successfully finished their mandatory military services, thus making it all the more special. Live performances

The celebrations continued as the band’s agency unveiled the video of the band’s performance of their song Hooligan, featuring all members, on June 5. BTS will also close the Festa with their two live performances scheduled in Busan on June 12 and 13, as part of their ongoing ARIRANG world tour. The dinner party

The group’s web variety series Run BTS! 2.0 returned after a hiatus this April, and on June 11, they released a special BTS Dinner Party 2.0 episode. With V as the main host, the special gave a lighthearted contrast to their emotional, heavy-hearted 2022 dinner party. A glimpse behind-the-scenes