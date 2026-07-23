BTS leader RM reveals mature shift in his ‘Ideal type,’ emphasising emotional intelligence and humour

In a recent live stream, BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon) offered fans a candid glimpse into his personal life, surprising many by shifting his description of an “ideal type” from specific physical traits to a focus on profound emotional and intellectual compatibility. Moving away from the fashion-focused criteria of his early career, the 31-year-old artist shared that he is now drawn to complex behavioural dynamics and shared maturity.

BTS leader RM (Kim Namjoon)

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During the broadcast, RM explained that his heart is captured by someone capable of maintaining a nuanced balance in personality. He described his ideal partner as someone who can seamlessly switch between extremes. “Very, very serious but very, very ridiculous and humorous at the same time,” RM explained, highlighting that he values a partner who can embody both intensity and lightheartedness. He further elaborated that his ideal lifetime partner must be someone he can debate with on heavy, complex subjects—citing social and political issues as examples—while being equally comfortable pivoting immediately to frivolous topics, such as arguing over which regional beer, be it German, Belgian, or Korean, is superior.

The revelation took a more introspective turn as RM candidly reflected on his age and the concept of a long-term commitment. Addressing his feelings on aging and marriage, he noted, “In Korea, I’m turning 33 next year... but like man, Marraige, damn. Life is so long... Marriage? Maybe someday.”

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{{^usCountry}} For years, fans associated the BTS leader with highly specific physical and stylistic guidelines mentioned during his early career. Previously, RM had famously cited preferences such as a girl wearing red sneakers, a white T-shirt, and fitted jeans, alongside specific physical preferences like height and an “ankle line.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For years, fans associated the BTS leader with highly specific physical and stylistic guidelines mentioned during his early career. Previously, RM had famously cited preferences such as a girl wearing red sneakers, a white T-shirt, and fitted jeans, alongside specific physical preferences like height and an “ankle line.” {{/usCountry}}

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In contrast, his current perspective emphasizes a deep balance of high intelligence and a sense of humour, authenticity, flexibility, and a comfort with deep, meaningful “pillow talks.” He now looks for a “sexy brain”—someone capable of multifaceted conversations who can move from serious political discourse to lighthearted banter with ease.

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This shift has struck a chord with the global fandom, with clips from the live stream going viral across platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. Supporters have praised the revelation as a reflection of RM’s personal growth as a global artist.