Camila Cabello spotted kissing Henry Chalhoub; fans say she joins the list ‘of beautiful women with ugly boyfriends’

Singer Camila Cabello has seemingly confirmed her budding romance with Lebanese businessman Henry Junior Chalhoub during a sun-soaked holiday in the Caribbean island of St. Barts. The pair were spotted on Saturday, last week enjoying a day at the beach, sharing affectionate moments and leaving little doubt about their relationship status. Camila Cabello was spotted kissing businessman Henry Chalhoub in St. Barts

The 27-year-old Havana singer was seen holding hands with the 38-year-old billionaire, as they strolled along the sand, with the singer donning a brown-and-white bikini and Chalhoub opting for a dark swimsuit. The couple also shared an intimate kiss while wading in the water, marking their first public outing together.

The romantic getaway comes just months after the pair were first linked in November 2024. Reports in the American media suggest that the two met at a party in Saudi Arabia, where Cabello had performed during a fashion show. Chalhoub, whose family’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion by Forbes, has been a low-profile figure until now, but his connection with the Grammy-nominated singer has thrust him into the spotlight.

As photos of the pair surfaced online, social media erupted with reactions. Fans of Cabello flooded social media with mixed responses. While many expressed happiness for the singer’s new chapter, others couldn’t help but reminisce about her high-profile relationship with ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Cabello’s new romance comes after her much-publicised relationship with Shawn Mendes. The two singers began dating in 2019. Their chemistry, showcased in their chart-topping duet Señorita. However, the couple announced their split in 2021, citing the need for personal growth. Despite their breakup, Cabello and Mendes briefly rekindled their romance in 2023, sparking hope among fans that they might reunite for good. Mendes has since spoken openly about their changing dynamic, describing their bond as “friendly but not the same.”

With her past firmly behind her, Cabello appears to be embracing this new chapter with Chalhoub. While the relationship is still in its early stages, the public outing in St. Barts has left fans intrigued about what lies ahead for the singer.