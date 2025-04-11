First look at Homebound: Fans celebrate Neeraj Ghaywan's return to Cannes 2025, but Janhvi Kapoor’s role causes backlash

Acclaimed filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan is heading back to the Cannes Film Festival with his latest project, Homebound, a poignant drama starring Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa. The film has officially been selected for screening under the ‘Un Certain Regard’ section at the 78th edition of the festival. The announcement was made on Thursday as Cannes revealed its much-anticipated 2025 lineup, which also includes international heavyweights like Wes Anderson and Ari Aster. Ghaywan, known for his masterful storytelling in Masaan, which also debuted at Cannes in 2015, now returns to the Croisette a decade later with a new narrative in tow. First look at Homebound

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement, writing, “A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world. We are honoured to announce that #Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival De Cannes in the 'Un Certain Regard' category. Our hearts are full and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screens! 🎬”

Netizens react

While Kapoor’s celebratory post garnered significant attention, the reactions online have been anything but unanimous. Many fans flooded social media with messages of support and enthusiasm for the film’s global recognition. One user commented, “Masterpiece loading 🔥🔥🔥,” while another praised Kapoor’s international debut: “Debuting at the most prestigious film festival with her own film🥹 Sooo proud of you baby❤️ My brightest star💫”

However, the praise was met with equal parts skepticism and criticism, particularly regarding the promotional focus on Kapoor. A significant portion of the online discourse expressed concern over what they perceived as a premature PR push that overshadowed the contributions of co-stars Khatter and Jethwa. “PR is already sidelining Vishal Jethwa. I really hope that for Cannes they only have Neeraj Ghaywan, Ishaan Khatter, and Vishal Jethwa,” one user wrote. “Cameo appearances should not take the attention away from the main characters at such events.” Others were more direct in their criticism. “Glad to see Vishal Jethwa. But why Janhvi? She’s gonna ruin it,” another commenter said. One post read, “Two good actors and Janhvi,” while another user vented, “Janhvi and Rashmika (sorry, can’t spell her name) are being forced down our throats in pretty much every movie! I’m over it.” In contrast, fans of Vishal Jethwa, known for his intense performances, appeared particularly thrilled. “Yessss I love Vishal Jethwaaa!!!” one excited fan shared, celebrating his Cannes debut with palpable excitement.

Despite the polarised online chatter, Homebound carries significant weight as a film. Written and directed by Ghaywan, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Additionally, the 78th Cannes Film Festival will run from May 13 to May 24, and all eyes will be on the red carpet and on the screen as Homebound makes its global debut.