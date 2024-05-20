Cannes Film Festival: 10 trivia facts about the French Riviera that you might have never known of

The 77th edition of Cannes Film Festival continues to make buzz for an incredible lineup of films being screened there, and celebrities from India and international film industries turning up in full attendance. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani to Sobhita Dhulipala, Naseerudin Shah, several Indian actors have already walked the red carpet. While Cannes is an ultimate destination for all cinephiles to get together and appreciate cinema, there is so much more about its history and evolution that is intriguing. We put together some interesting trivia facts about the coveted red carpet, the iconic venue and a lot more: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes Film Festival 2024

Also Read: Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela's quirky reptile necklace again becomes talk of the town at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

1. Approximately 60 meters of carpet is laid out for the famous 24-steps at Cannes. The carpet, primarily for the main area on the steps, is changed three times a day. Throughout the festival, 83 rolls of carpet are used. Each morning, and even during the second half of the day, two cleaners vacuum the red carpet.

2. Two exclusive shades of red were developed for the Film Festival in 2016, the center section in a shade called Teatro red and the sides or the photographer lines in Rosso red. The carpet on the main section is replaced everyday and reused locally.

3. The Cannes Film Festival organisers don't throw away the used red carpets. Since 2021, a special group has been cleaning and giving the carpets new life. They're used in movie sets, graduation ceremonies, and even made into new things. This is part of a bigger plan to reduce waste by reusing and recycling.

4. The usage of phones is strictly prohibited on the red carpet area, therefore, no photographs or selfies are allowed to be circulated before the media. Unlike a lot of film festivals and premiers, no reporters are allowed to stand on the red carpet at Cannes.

5. There are approximately 400 photographers standing on both the sides clicking celebs walking the red carpet. More than 4000 journalists and over 2000 media outlets from around 90 countries are called to cover the Cannes Film Festival.

6. Each time a celeb is approaching the red carpet, a journalist announces on the loudspeaker and a DJ will play a track, which is sometimes decided by the DJ himself and sometimes suggested by the director of the film that’s being screened.

7. To house the festival, a six-storey palace named Palais des Festivals et des Congrès was built in 1949. It was redesigned and completed in 1982 by Sir Hurbert Bennett and François Druet with white walls and huge expanse of faceted glass. 4,000 liters of white paint was used in the project.

8. The official Cannes poster erected above the steps every year weights 145kgs. The first poster that was used for the Cannes Film Festival in the year 1946 was designed by Leblanc.

9. Grand Prix was the highest Cannes Festival award from 1939-1954, before Palme d’Or was introduced and presented in 1955 to Delbert Mann for his film Marty. The Palme d’Or was designed by Lucienne Lazon, a Parisian jeweller. The trophy is made of 18-carat gold, hand-cast in a wax mould, and fixed onto a cut-crystal cushion.

10. Approximately 30 Million Euros is set as the budget for the film festival. Thsi cost covers the security arrangements, marketing and promotion, staffing, travel accommodation, screenings and events, jury expenses, licensing and rights.

(Compiled by Akhya Shriti)