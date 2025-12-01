Celebs in Sri Lanka share updates amid Cyclone Ditwah: We are safe

Cyclone Ditwah swept northward across Sri Lanka on Friday, leaving 46 people dead and 23 missing amid severe flooding. Officials warned that more torrential rain and strong winds were expected over the next 12 hours, with most casualties caused by landslides triggered by over 300mm of rainfall in the island’s eastern and central regions. Amid the escalating weather situation, actors Chetan Hansraj and Urvashi Dholakia, along with producer Ektaa Kapoor, arrived in Colombo for a fan-meet event on Friday. Their flight landed just as conditions began to deteriorate, adding an unexpected twist to their work trip.



Speaking to us, Chetan shares, “When we flew from Mumbai, it was all okay. It was during the flight that we felt heavy turbulence, and the captain informed us about the situation for the first time. Many flights were cancelled and diverted; God knows how ours managed to reach.” He adds, “It was completely stormy when we reached Colombo. The next day it all changed. We are lucky Colombo is safe today, and we hope we can fly back tomorrow as planned, though flights are disrupted. Let’s see how things go for all of us tomorrow.”



The actor reassured fans on Instagram, sharing a video message: “We are in Colombo, and guys, we are safe. Yesterday it was bad, but today it’s much better here.”



Chetan Hansraj's last show was the 2024 web series Taaza Khabar. He will next be seen in the upcoming film Ramayana, which is scheduled to release in two parts in 2026 and 2027.

Where as Urvashi Dholakia's recent shows include a return to the television series Pushpa Impossible in early 2025, where she reprises her role as Devi Singh Shekhawat. Her last major television role was in Naagin 6, which concluded in 2023.