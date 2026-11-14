Censor Board bhi yahin chahta hai ki filmmaker ko voh asuvidha naa ho, says Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi's latest OTT release Parivarik ManuRanjan with Aditi Rao Hydari, has received a positive response. The actor is also a part of the newly reconstituted 18-member CBFC panel announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on September 16 this year. Talking about how the CBFC is usually misunderstood, he says, "Censor Board try yeh hi karti hai ki filmmakers ke liye sahuliyat ho... Hum teen din mein kaise certification karein. Ya toh aap thode time leke audio-visual lock karke aayein... Film ko banane mein 6 mahine lagte hai, toh Censor process aap kyu chahte hai ki 6 din mein ho jaaye? Censor Board bhi yahin chahta hai ki filmmaker ko voh asuvidha naa ho." Pankaj Tripathi

He also states that it is the prerogative of the Censor Board to ensure they follow the set guidelines. "Jo zimmedaari ki padh pe baithe hai, unko certification ke saath bohot saare guidelines follow karne hote hai. Usme alag alag members hai... Agar ek member bolta hai ki mujhe isse aapatti hai, toh uska concern ko consider karna hoga na?," he explains.

So, does he think CBFC is a soft target? "In the digital world, everyone is a soft target. Logon ko lagta kya hai ek tweet kar dene mein ya fir ek kuch likhke daal diya social media pe... There's too much chaos in the digital world; the real world is much more peaceful. I usually stay logged out of social media for weeks. It's been months since I logged out of Twitter (now X). Naa mujhe appreciation dekhna hai, naa mujhe humiliation dekhna hai," he says.