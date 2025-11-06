Chinmayi Sripada reacts to threats by trolls after Rahul Ravindran's statement: ‘They are vicious’

Singer Chinmayi has involved the Hyderabad police after trolls attacked and her family on social media. The trolls said started with the hateful messages after her husband filmmaker Rahul Ravindran made a statement about women wearing mangalsutra. Chinmayi Sripada has complained to Hyderabad police over abuse to her and her family.

Rahul, while promoting her upcoming film Girlfriend w during an interview had said that, "After our marriage, I told my wife Chinmayi that it was her choice whether to wear a mangalsutra or not. I even suggested not wearing it because it’s unfair that men have no visible sign of being married while women are expected to have one.”

Soon after the abuse on X dragged her husband and her children, Chinmayi brought the matter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar's attention. After that Sajjanar responded by tagging both the Hyderabad Cybercrime and Hyderabad Police Department accounts on X .

When we reached out, Chinmayi told us,"I have been asked not to engage with this lot since many seem to have a caste / political party behind it. I don't have the bandwidth mentally right now."

The actor, who has always been vocal against harassment, especially after she raised her voice in a MeToo case against Tamil lyricist Vairamuthu. While she often responds to trolls bravely, this time she decided to get law authorities involved.

The singer says, "They are vicious and rabid. Even worse than the Tamil Nadu ones."

Chinmayi had first replied to the troll, defending her husband. Chinmayi replied to a tweet saying, “He literally said it in some context on an interview which has become a tweet. The rage from the men calling him all sorts of abuses - I am worried for the women here truth be told.”

When a troll brought up her sexual harassment case against Vairamuthu, recently, she immediately snapped back.

In response, another user asked, “you couldn't save your a** when vairamuthu allegedly groped you but here you are worried for other women.” Chinmayi fired back, "Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I don't have to breathe it."