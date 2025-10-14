Chinmayi Sripada slams trolls for bullying KBC 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt: ‘Horrible bunch of bullies..’; netizens agree

If you’ve been anywhere near social media lately, you’ve likely come across the debate surrounding Kaun Banega Crorepati 17's young contestant Ishit Bhatt. What began as a lighthearted clip praising host Amitabh Bachchan’s patience with the young participant quickly spiralled into a storm of memes and trolling. Chinmayi Sripada and Ishit Bhatt

The fifth-grade student from Gujarat initially won hearts for his confidence and quick wit on the show. But soon, many viewers began criticising his tone, calling him “arrogant” and “disrespectful” toward the legendary host — even though Bachchan remained his usual calm and cheerful self throughout.

As short clips of the episode went viral across Reddit and X (formerly Twitter), Ishit became one of the most discussed names online — unfortunately for all the wrong reasons. The trolling grew so intense that it caught the attention of playback singer Chinmayi Sripada, who decided to speak up in his defence.