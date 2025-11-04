Chinmayi Sripaada hits back at troll for bringing up her sexual abuse; saying she couldn't ‘save’ herself

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada hit out at an X user for referring to her sexual harassment and saying that she could not do anything when she was molested, so why is she worried about other women? The singer has been vocal about talking about several issues and violence against women on her social media. Chinmayi had called out lyricist Vairamuthu for sexually harassing her when the two were in Switzerland for a concert in 2005. (Also read: Chinmayi Sripaada calls out Maharaja team for working with ‘Tamil industry's favourite molester’ Vairamuthu) Singer Chinmayi Sripada has slammed a user on X for bringing up her sexual harrasment episode.

What Chinmayi said

It all began when a quote from her husband, Rahul Ravindran, garnered attention on the platform, in which he stated that after their marriage, it was Chinmayi's choice whether to wear a "mangalsutra" or not. Chinmayi replied to a tweet saying, “He literally said it in some context on an interview which has become a tweet. The rage from the men calling him all sorts of abuses - I am worried for the women here truth be told.”

In response, another user asked, “you couldn't save your a** when vairamuthu allegedly groyped you but here you are worried for other women.” Chinmayi fired back, "Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I dont have to breathe it."

More details

During India’s #MeToo movement in 2018, Chinmayi called out Vairamuthu for sexually abusing her and highlighted claims made against others within the music industry. She was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after she came out in support of the women who had named Radha Ravi, president of the dubbing union.

Chinmayi married actor Rahul Ravindran on May 5, 2014. They had been dating since June 2013 and had announced their engagement in September 2013. They have twins, named Driptah (a girl) and Sharvas (a boy), who were born on June 18, 2022.