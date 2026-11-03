Pooja Chopra on Diwali festivities: Diet compromise wala time shuru ho gaya hai

For actor Pooja Chopra, recently seen in the film Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?, Diwali is about traditional Indian outfits, family visits, card parties, and, most importantly, sweets without counting calories.

Actor Pooja Chopra

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Diet compromise wala time shuru ho gaya hai! Sometimes, when guilt rises, I even increase my gym time or hit it twice. It’s only during this period that I don’t count calories,” she says.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

A self-confessed foodie with a sweet tooth, she adds, “I wait ki kahan-kahan se kya-kya aa raha hai. The whole year we are on a no-sugar diet; these days I just close my eyes on that front. During Diwali, the foodie in me wakes up!”

Her festive favourites include her mother’s shakkar pare, dry gur-coconut gujiya and chakli. With most of her family now settled in Mumbai, the city has become home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “I have not celebrated Diwali in my hometown, Pune, after winning Miss India in 2009. I remember, woh to kuch alag hi mahaul hota hai,” says the actor, known for her role in Commando (2013), recalling making festive food with her mother and grandmother and bursting crackers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I have not celebrated Diwali in my hometown, Pune, after winning Miss India in 2009. I remember, woh to kuch alag hi mahaul hota hai,” says the actor, known for her role in Commando (2013), recalling making festive food with her mother and grandmother and bursting crackers. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Then we used to burst a lot of crackers and make food with mummy and nani. In that period, we were like Borzo and Blinkit delivering sweets to neighbours (laughs),” she says.

Over the years, she has also understood the deeper meaning of traditions. “I used to ask why darwaza khula rakhte hain tyohaar mein, and my parents would say Lakshmiji ghar ayengi. But later I understood that keeping the door open also means welcoming people to celebrate with us. I do follow that tradition in Mumbai,” she says, adding that she continues the tradition in Mumbai.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Festivals for me are about togetherness and an excuse to step away from routine life,” adds Chopra.

She has, however, given up bursting crackers. “One big change is that we haven't burst crackers for several years now. Pollution is one thing, but the bigger harm crackers have caused is to animals and birds. I feel very bad when I see our community dogs harried and hiding somewhere. I request everyone to please celebrate a cracker-free Diwali,” she adds.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chopra says on work front, after the festive season, she is keeping her fingers crossed. “Events and promotional activities keep happening. On films and OTT series front, I am waiting for OTT release of our film Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? Besides, fact remains that less projects are happening. We did have few hits but they are far and few. Everyone is on an edge – waiting and watching!” she says on her recent Lucknow visit.