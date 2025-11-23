Jaideep Ahlawat says he was stereotyped after Commando, got offered weird negative roles: ‘Ki basically aap gaadhe ho’

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat is basking in the praise for his performance in The Family Man season 3. The actor plays an antagonistic role in the show and has a face-off with Manoj Bajpayee. But playing characters with negative shades is not new for the actor. The actor recalled the time when he took on a negative part in Commando, playing Amrit 'AK-74' Kanwal Singh. But that led to stereotyping in the industry, the actor said in an interaction with News18. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man will return for Season 4 after Season 3 ends in cliffhanger) Jaideep Ahlawat was last seen in The Family Man season 3.

What Jaideep said

Jaideep said that there was a time when he had to turn down many offers. He said, "It happened after Commando. I started getting offered a lot of weird negative characters. The character I played in that film was a little weird and off. Everybody started coming to me with roles with that kind of weirdness – ki basically aap gaadhe ho. It was very annoying! Once you do something different, every second script that comes to you starts looking exactly the same. Why should I take them up? Once a character is over, it’s done. I don’t want to play it again."

‘I now have some kind of an access…’

The actor went on to add that after all these years, there has been some positive change after he proved himself in films and shows. “I would say that I now have some kind of an access to certain filmmakers and production houses [which I didn’t have earlier]. People have accepted me in some ways. That’s why my reach has increased, relatively," Jaideep said.

Jaideep earned praise for his work in both shows and films. Some of his notable work in shows includes Pataal Lok, The Broken News and Bard of Blood. He also earned significant recognition in films like Raazi, Gangs of Wasseypur, Maharaj, Jaane Jaan and An Action Hero.